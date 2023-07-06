For most of us, high school is a unifying bout of remembrance viewed through the romance-tinted glasses of nostalgia. The abstract positives of recounting days gone by and agreeing upon the unsubstantiated philosophy of them being simpler times, and in consequence, better times are only rocked by the resurfacing of pictures featuring people's old selves.

While some of the images look cool, a few of the high school pictures remind people of looks and experiments that the wisdom of time has rendered slightly obsolete. This is also true for when certain WWE wrestlers went to high school.

Like with pretty much anybody else, quite a few WWE Superstars look completely different compared to their high-school days. There is the natural passage of time and the evolution of style as understandable generic explanations. And also the more specific fact that they have undergone intensive training to become professional wrestlers.

Consequently, peeking a glance at some of these pictures makes for an intriguing exercise and also gives a glimpse into the world of your favorite wrestlers when they were still dreaming of one day making it big. Thus, let's rewind the hands of time and take a look at 12 WWE wrestler photos from when they were in high school.

12 Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history and started amateur wrestling back in high school. The 14-time WWE World Champion went to Hazelwood Central High School.

Orton graduated from high school in 1998 before joining the US Marines and finally taking to professional wrestling. The Viper, still an active wrestler, is currently sidelined due to injury and is reportedly close to a return.

11 Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella is an instantly recognizable name in the world of professional wrestling. The former Divas Champion is an alumnus of the Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, from where she graduated in 2002. A native of San Diego, California, Nikki then traversed multiple paths before dipping her toes in the world of professional wrestling. And while her initial phase in WWE was rocky, she would go on to carve an acclaimed career and become a Hall of Famer.

10 The Miz

The Miz has charted for himself a stellar path in the world of professional wrestling and that is highly commendable, especially because his start was as disastrous as they get. The grand slam champion attended Normandy High School in Parma, Ohio where he was the captain of the school's basketball and cross-country teams. The Miz also was part of the swimming team as well as an editor of the yearbook.

9 Rhea Ripley

Mami is currently one of the most over wrestlers in WWE and that is a consequence of how strongly the Aussie has been presented. The current WWE Women's World Champion went to school in Adelaide, Australia, before taking to wrestling in the independent circuit in 2013 when she must have been between 16 and 17 years of age. Still in her mid-20s, the horizon for Ripley seems as wide and as far as she wants it to be.

8 LA Knight

LA Knight is a supremely charming wrestler who has gone on to become hugely popular among fans due to his superior ability on the microphone. Knight was able to hold his own against Bray Wyatt in a middling feud and has rightly found himself in contention for a title shot in the future. The WWE Megastar went to school in Hagerstown, Maryland, before moving to Cincinnati where he began his training to become a professional wrestler.

7 Sami Zayn

One of the most beloved babyfaces on the WWE roster currently, Sami Zayn attended the College Montmorency High School in Laval, Quebec, Canada, before taking to the wrestling ring as El Generico. Today, he is anything but generic, eliciting some of the loudest babyfaces responses from the fans over the past year. Along with his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens, Zayn is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which the pair won from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Night 1.

6 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the current and first holder of the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he won at Night of Champions 2023 by defeating "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. A hugely popular figure on the current roster, Rollins was born in Davenport, Iowa, and completed his high school education at Davenport West High School in 2004. A year later he began wrestling in Iowa's independent scene before moving to Ring of Honor in 2007 and finally finding his long-term home in WWE in 2010.

5 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the finest wrestlers in the world and has managed to play a pivotal role in making women's wrestling a prominent feature in the WWE. The first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania, Becky was born in Limerick, Ireland, and grew up in the Dublin suburb of Baldoyle, where she attended high school. Apart from wrestling from a very early age, Becky was also actively participating in horse riding, swimming, and basketball.

4 Brock Lesnar

Before Brock Lesnar was The Next Big Thing, he was still quite a big human being. The former WWE World Champion was born in Webster, Dakota, and went to Webster High School in South Dakota where he began his training to become a wrestler. As naturally gifted and athletically superior as they come, Lesnar was discharged from a desk job at the Army National Guard and worked at a construction company before heading over to combat sports and establishing himself as a legend.

3 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair, daughter of Ric Flair, is already a decorated superstar and like Becky, played a key role in creating the platform women enjoy in WWE today. A multiple-time former champion, Charlotte attended Providence High School in North Carolina where she captained the volleyball team and won Player of the Year in 2004-05. Charlotte then went to North Carolina State University, majoring in Public Relations before taking to personal training and subsequently becoming a WWE wrestler.

2 John Cena

John Cena is a bona fide star and a surefire future Hall of Famer in WWE. The 16-time World Champion's popularity transcends the world of professional wrestling and Cena is rightly lauded for his community work, most notably granting wishes for children via the Make a Wish foundation. Before coming to wrestling, however, Cena was interested in bodybuilding, and he took to it as a means of combating being bullied in school. Cena attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, before transferring to a private prep boarding school called Cushing Academy.

1 Roman Reigns

The longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era belongs to the wrestling royalty. Hailing from the Anoa'i-Fatu dynasty, Reigns went to Pensacola Catholic High School and Escambia High School in Florida. It is hard to imagine Reigns not becoming a professional wrestler given how he is presented currently but the current Undisputed Universal Champion tried his luck in (American) football before joining WWE developmental in 2010. The rest, as they say, is history.