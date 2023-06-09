The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has achieved all one can in the pro-wrestling industry. Roman Reigns is one of the top names in the industry and is considered the face of WWE. His 1000+ day reign as the champion has been tremendous and the WWE Universe sees him as one of the all-time greats.

However, Roman Reigns may be moving to the movie industry sometime in the not-so-distant future. Being a part-time wrestler now, The Tribal Chief already has plans to get to Hollywood. Reports also suggest that WWE themselves want Reigns to step foot into the movie industry and find success there. With his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson having a similar career, an attempt in the movie industry is surely in the cards.

Though Reigns moving to Hollywood would be a big blow for WWE, Triple H would have plans to build the new face of WWE if Reigns leaves. Replacing Roman Reigns isn’t an easy task for anyone. However, some stars on the roster might have what it takes to make it to the top as the face of WWE. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of WWE Superstars who could replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE if he moves to the movie industry.

5 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior was considered by many as the one who would end Roman Reigns’ historic title reign at Clash at Castle 2022. However, that didn't end up being the case. After losing against Reigns, McIntyre may not face him again anytime soon. Though Drew McIntyre lost the battle, when comparing both men, there is no drastic difference between them.

While he reportedly has had some issues with WWE recently, the company won’t deny the fact that Drew’s run as the face of WWE back in 2020 was surreal. Being a top competitor himself, the former WWE Champion may be chosen as a replacement for Roman Reigns sometime in the future if the latter steps down for Hollywood opportunities.

4 Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare tore Roman Reigns apart at WrestleMania 39, but in a losing effort. Both men had been brilliant on the mic during their rivalry and the WWE Universe loved how Rhodes looked as strong as Reigns did. This came in as a huge reason for the WWE Universe wanting Rhodes to dethrone Reigns.

Though Cody Rhodes as the face of the company would come in as a blow to many other top stars, replacing Roman Reigns could be a huge moment for The American Nightmare’s career. Being one of the most talented stars in the industry right now, Cody Rhodes would be a very good option for replacing Reigns.

3 Bron Breakker

While there may be a lot of stars worthy of the main roster, Bron Breakker is at the top of the list. With his immense power, talent, and character work, the second-generational star has everyone talking about him. In addition to that, the WWE officials are also very happy with his work in NXT.

His heel character has been a lot similar to what Reigns had back in 2020. Generally speaking, a lot of similarities can be listed between them as both men use the spear and are viewed as major players in the company. While Breakker moving to the top on the main roster might take some time, he would be one of the favorite candidates to get in as a replacement for Roman Reigns.

2 Gunther

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the century, Gunther, has proved to be synonymous with dominance. Like Roman Reigns, Gunther has climbed to the top of the mountain with his historic title reign dominating over all of his opponents. With phenomenal matches and rivalries in the past few months, the spotlight is on him and his in-ring skills.

Having a lot of similarities, the WWE Universe wants Reigns and Gunther to battle it out in the ring for once. Apart from being a championship match, WWE can also make a passing-the-torch kind of moment with Reigns handing over the responsibilities to Gunther and going to Hollywood.

1 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns’ history is unforgettable. Being two of the most popular stars in the industry, both men are known as the top guys in the company and have had tremendous careers. Reigns took a break from WWE back in 2018 when he announced his leukemia. WWE then chose Seth Rollins as their top guy who went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Championship.

This might be the case again. If Reigns moves to Hollywood, Seth Rollins might be the perfect guy to replace him as the face of the company. While millions around the world compare both men as rivals, the fact that Rollins may have one step left to climb is undeniable. This might be the best chance for Rollins to reach the pinnacle of the industry. In addition to that, WWE would hit a home run if they chose to pick The Visionary as Reigns’ replacement.