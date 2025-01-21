Summary Over the years, some of the biggest names in the WWE have opted to veer off-script.

Whilst occasionally the improvisation at hand earns praise, it generally results in backlash behind the scenes.

The likes of CM Punk and Sami Zayn have all famously taken storyline matters into their own hands.

Now and then in WWE, a leading figure is responsible for going completely off-script. Whilst those behind the scenes have pencilled things in to go one way, superstars, for one reason or another, will often see fit to head in a completely different direction.

As much can come by way of something as simple as a response to the crowd, or as impactful as derailing a long-running storyline. The results vary, with some wrestlers having earned praise for their improvisation on the part of the WWE creative team. For others, though, it can have devastating effects as serious as being released by the company. In this article, we take a look at 10 such instances when superstars went completely off script.

Name Victim Year Platform CM Punk WWE 2011 Raw Paul Heyman Daniel Bryan 2021 SmackDown Chris Jericho Rebecca Michaels 2008 SummerSlam Ric Flair Natalya 2016 Smackdown Sami Zayn WWE 2019 Raw Cesaro WWE Universe 2017 SummerSlam Batista Batista, Chris Jericho 2008 Raw Dusty Rhodes Stephanie McMahon 2013 Raw Big Cass Big Cass 2018 SmackDown Roman Reigns John Cena 2021 SmackDown

1 CM Punk

We kick things into gear with perhaps the most famous off-script speech in the history of professional wrestling. This comes in the form of CM Punk's headline-grabbing 'Pipe Bomb'. During a 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw, Punk essentially took the show hostage, to deliver arguably his greatest-ever promo. In the knowledge that he had one foot out of the company ahead of the expiration of his WWE contract, 'The Voice of the Voiceless' unleashed a ruthless criticism of those in the boardroom. No one was spared, to the point that Punk's mic was ultimately cut off upon mention of a 'personal story' about then-CEO Vince McMahon. The Chicago native later admitted during an appearance on the Sport1 Wrestling podcast that, whilst he did run a promo by McMahon, he then went completely off script during his actual delivery.

2 Paul Heyman

Credit: WWE

Next up we have one of the greatest to ever do it when it comes to promo work. Paul Heyman has been responsible for a whole host of iconic efforts on the mic down through the years. And these have included more than one in which 'The Wiseman' took things off the cuff. One such instance came back in 2021, during an episode of SmackDown. After Roman Reigns had defeated Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship, the latter was forced to leave the blue brand forever. The week after what proved to be Bryan's final ever match in WWE, Heyman, in turn, had some fun at his expense. During an in-ring segment on SmackDown, the 59-year-old provided the departed Bryan with a Ten-bell salute, later confirmed by Ringside News to have been completely unscripted.

3 Chris Jericho

Changing things up a touch, the next entry on our list did not come on the mic. In addition, whilst it was certainly off-script, it was not intentional on the part of the superstar involved. During the SummerSlam 2008 PPV, Shawn Michaels made his way to the ring, to deliver a promo regarding his impending retirement from in-ring duties. This speech was cut short by the emergence of Chris Jericho, who, in the thick of a legendary feud between the pair, urged Michaels to admit that he was retiring due to 'Y2J's influence. After Michaels and wife Rebecca turned to depart the square circle, Jericho threw a punch. The former ducking out of the way, however, culminated in Rebecca Michaels taking the full force of a completely legitimate strike.

4 Ric Flair

Credit: WWE

One of the more bizarre off-script moments in WWE history came back in 2016 and involved one of the all-time greats, Ric Flair. During a segment involving daughter Charlotte and the no.1 contender for her WWE Women's Championship, Natalya, 'The Nature Boy' joined the pair in the ring for an episode of 'The Ambrose Asylum'. Ahead of an upcoming Championship match with Charlotte, Natalya made clear to Ric Flair that she felt her uncle, Hall of Famer Bret Hart, could take the 16-time world champion in a one-on-one. Flair, however, was having none of it, first recalling the times in which he previously bested Hart, before, to the crowd's bemusement, advising Natalya to “kill yourself!”. The moment was cut from the pre-recorded episode of SmackDown but was caught loud and clear by those in attendance.

5 Sami Zayn

Next up comes another moment which was later edited out of the broadcast by the WWE. On this occasion, the central protagonist was Sami Zayn. During an appearance on a new segment named 'The Electric Chair' on Monday Night Raw in 2019, Zayn was faced with questions on the part of the crowd. The fan queries could relate to absolutely any topic and were not scripted by the company. After concluding that the segment was not living up to his expectations, however, Zayn took matters into his own hands. Frustrated with the surface-level nature of the questions posed to him, the Canadian blurted out:

“You could have asked me about AEW!”

Zayn later admitted that the moment was essentially off the cuff, and went down altogether poorly backstage. Corey Graves' Electric Chair never saw the light of day again.

Related 10 WWE Wrestlers Brutally Fired by Vince McMahon In a company that see's talent come and go, the WWE doesn't always make the right call, with these 10 firings proving so.

6 Cesaro

Next on our list comes a rare moment which drew widespread praise behind the scenes in the WWE. During SummerSlam 2017, the crowd in attendance at Barclays Center drew the wrath of a furious, and off-script Cesaro. Amid a tag team match between 'The Bar' and Seth Rollins and Deam Ambrose, a beach ball began to make its way through the WWE universe. This had become something of a running theme during live events at the time and was often made use of by fans to make clear that they were not being sufficiently entertained. Safe to say, however, that Cesaro was in no mood for such antics. Barging into the crowd, 'The Swiss Cyborg' got his hands on the beach ball, before bursting and tearing it to pieces.

7 Batista

One of the more costly off-script moments from a financial standpoint in wrestling history was forthcoming during a match between Batista and Chris Jericho on Monday Night Raw in 2008. After the WWE, and specifically Vince McMahon, attempted to usher in a more family-friendly product during the PG era, Batista sparked the fury of his boss by taking matters into his own hands. 'The Animal' had been pencilled in for a steel cage match against Jericho. In the thick of the action, Batista could suddenly be seen bleeding quite heavily, owing to what was later revealed to be blading. This practice had been banned as part of the PG era, culminating in the Washington DC native being hit with an unprecedented $100,000 fine. Batista later opened up on the fallout during an appearance on 'Talk is Jericho', with the pair having confirmed that 'Y2J' himself was also fined. And Vince McMahon was not done there, either, having gone on to punish road agent Dean Malenko and referee Mike Chioda, too.

8 Dusty Rhodes

Another entry, another less than amused McMahon family member. On this occasion, it was Stephanie McMahon who was left looking nothing short of livid. During an episode of Raw in late 2013, weeks of back-and-forth between the legendary Rhodes family, and their McMahon-Helmsley counterparts, saw Dusty Rhodes take things completely off-script. Embroiled in a heated face-to-face with Triple H, the late, great 'American Dream' spotted Stephanie from the corner of his eye. As 'The Game's other half prepared to stare Dusty down, however, she was met with an unceremonious palm to the face. It was later confirmed on Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the act was far from scripted, and left McMahon genuinely angry.

9 Big Cass

The sole wrestler on our list who lost his job in large part owing to his decision to go off-script comes in the form of Big Cass. The final nail in the coffin of the 7-footer's WWE career came during a feud with Daniel Bryan back in 2018. During a segment on Friday Night SmackDown, Cass was left in the ring with a little person dressed as Bryan, to insult the latter over the height discrepancy between the two wrestlers. Whilst the plan was for Big Cass to aim a solitary blow at the man involved, however, he took things much further, delivering a series of needless follow-up strikes. The now-38-year-old was shortly after released by the WWE. He later admitted during an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet (via Wrestling Inc) that the attack was:

“Probably the worst decision I ever made.”

10 Roman Reigns

Last up we have a man who, even in the case of going completely off-script in his promos, is considered 'untouchable' within the WWE. This much was made clear by Roman Reigns himself during an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast back in 2021. During a promo on SmackDown in the buildup to his SummerSlam showdown with John Cena, 'The Head of the Table' made clear that he had become tired of his opponent, describing Cena's shtick as:

"Like the same thing over and over, like missionary position every single night."

Reigns later confirmed that this delivery, which went down a treat with the WWE universe, was, like the rest of his promo work at the time, completely off the cuff.