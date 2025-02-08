Summary Wrestlers like Roman Reigns, Big E, and Goldberg successfully transitioned from American football to WWE.

Playing football built the required athletic foundation for wrestling, easing the transition for NFL hopefuls.

WWE legends like John Cena and The Rock were once standout athletes on the football field before dominating the ring.

The WWE has seen a plethora of different wrestlers over its storied history. Whether it is the seismic giants like Andre the Giant or the Big Show to the underdogs like Rey Mysterio, there has always been a home in the WWE for various shapes and sizes. Every WWE wrestler has their own story, with some being childhood fans while others are athletes looking for a new landing spot. A path more often taken is the American football to professional wrestling pipeline.

Countless WWE Superstars over the years have transitioned from a life of touchdowns to a life of grappling. American football is unique in how it provides athletes with the required base to succeed in wrestling. From the way they train to the way they perform, there are plenty of similarities between the two worlds. The tackling accustoms athletes to a life of bumping, and the rigorous gym routines mean they are more than ready to get in in-ring shape. Not always an easy transition to make; some of WWE's finest acts are the ones who made the jump, with these being just some of the plenty of WWE Superstars to have once been American footballers.

Order WWE Superstar Team(s) 10. Titus O'Neil Florida Gators 9. Big E Iowa Hawkeyes 8. Bron Breakker Kennesaw State Owls, Baltimore Ravens 7. John Cena Springfield College 6. Kane Northwest Missouri State Bearcats 5. The Rock Miami Hurricanes, Calgary Stampeders 4. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin North Texas Mean Green 3. Goldberg Los Angeles Rams, Sacramento Surge / Gold Miners, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers 2. Brock Lesnar Minnesota Vikings 1. Roman Reigns Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Edmonton Eskimos

10 Titus O'Neil

Florida Gators

A man well remembered for his 'Uhaa' taunt that came from his college football days, Titus O'Neil was plying his trade on the American football pitch long before he was a WWE Superstar. Attending the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship, O'Neil played 44 times over four years for the Florida Gators.

The former Prime Time Player briefly swapped college football for the Arena Football League (AFL) where he also performed for four years, with numerous teams. Not long after, in 2009, O'Neil would find himself in Florida Championship Wrestling and has been associated with the WWE since. Swapping out football for wrestling, O'Neil is now a Global Ambassador for the company, earning himself the 2020 Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame for his efforts.

9 Big E

Iowa Hawkeyes

It is no surprise that, before Big E was winning World Championships, he was playing football. Possessing a jaw-dropping physique, Big E began his football career in high school, where he became 'Ironman of the Year'. Moving to the University of Iowa afterwards, Langston would miss his first two seasons as a Hawkeye, but enjoyed a spell as a defensive linesman in 2006.

Big E would then focus his attention on powerlifting, where he unsurprisingly achieved huge success. Breaking numerous American and national records, which have since been surpassed, Big E came first in the two USAPL Powerlifting Championships he entered. Going on to become an immense WWE Superstar, it is clear that Big E was destined to be an athlete.

8 Bron Breakker

Kennesaw State Owls, Baltimore Ravens

WWE's latest star, Bron Breakker, only swapped the football pitch for the wrestling ring in 2020. Attending Kennesaw State University in 2016 whilst majoring in criminal justice, Breakker would join the Kennesaw State Owls. His first year saw him play in defence. However, Breakker would soon become an offensive player in 2017.

In 2020, Breakker entered the NFL Draft, something only possible three years after high school. An unsuccessful attempt, Breakker was soon scooped up by NFL side, Baltimore Ravens, but was released four months later. Now thriving on WWE's main roster, the son of Rick Steiner looks like he was made for the WWE.

7 John Cena

Springfield College

One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, despite being a childhood wrestling fan, John Cena wasn't always mastering his craft in the squared circle. The leader of the Cenation attended Springfield College, a private university, where he studied exercise physiology and body movement. Alongside his studies, Cena was a collegiate wrestler and also the captain of the football team.

Not much is known about Cena's time as an American footballer. However, the Doctor of Thuganomics has been on record saying he would get destroyed in the NFL, something that may have motivated his transition into bodybuilding before his Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career.

6 Kane

Northwest Missouri State Bearcats

Although it is alleged that Kane's childhood saw The Undertaker permanently scar him in a house fire, it turns out Glenn Jacobs was actually making headway as an American footballer. Attending high school in Missouri, Kane was a stand-out footballer before he transitioned to Northeast Missouri State University.

Continuing to play football as he earned a degree in English Literature, the Big Red Monster was also dabbling in basketball during this time. Beginning his professional wrestling career in 1992, not much is known about Kane's move from the field to the ring. However, it is clear that the work he put in on the football pitch paid dividends, as he possessed the dream physique of a wrestler.

5 The Rock

Miami Hurricanes, Calgary Stampeders

A WWE Legend and a Hollywood A-Lister, The Rock's early days can be traced back to the football pitch. Majoring in Criminology and Physiology, The Rock did so at the University of Miami. Joining the Miami Hurricanes, the Final Boss played as a defensive tackle and won the 1991 national championship.

Spending four years with the Hurricanes, The Rock only managed 39 games in that time. However, he had NFL Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp playing ahead of him, so it was a difficult time getting on the pitch. Post-University, The Rock moved to Canada to pursue football and joined the Calgary Stampeders, but was cut two months into his first season. A blessing in disguise as he has gone on to have unparalleled success, he isn't the only Bloodline member to follow this route.

4 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

North Texas Mean Green

A WWE Hall of Famer with a known love for college football, Steve Austin played the sport before taking a step back and becoming a fan. Being offered a scholarship at the University of North Texas, the Rattlesnake was a linebacker before a serious knee injury pushed him to defensive end.

Opting for a career in professional wrestling over American football, it isn't to say his legacy isn't felt in the football world, with his former Mean Green team dedicating victories to the Texan by doing his infamous beer smash. One of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time, the WWE Universe will be happy his football dreams didn't pan out.

3 Goldberg

Los Angeles Rams, Sacramento Surge / Gold Miners, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Arguably the most successful American footballer turned professional wrestler, Goldberg is one of few to have NFL experience. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1990 after success as a defensive tackle at the University of Georgia. Goldberg wouldn't play a game for the Rams as he ventured into Europe and Canada for Sacramento's respective teams.

Goldberg would make his NFL debut in 1992 for the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Carolina Panthers in 1995. Playing 14 NFL games overall, injuries prevented Goldberg from sustaining any run of form, as he looked elsewhere and opted for a career in professional wrestling. Having himself a Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career, who's to say if the WWE Universe would've ever witnessed his beloved spear if injury troubles went his way.

2 Brock Lesnar

Minnesota Vikings

Brock Lesnar had a stop-start American football experience. His first taste came at Webster High School, but Lesnar would focus his efforts on collegiate wrestling, where he achieved tremendous success. It wasn't until after his poorly-received match with Goldberg at WrestleMania XX, which saw both wrestlers depart the company, that Lesnar decided to revive his football hopes.

Not long before he attempted to revive his career, Lesnar was in a vehicular incident. Intriguing numerous NFL sides, the Minnesota Vikings signed Lesnar three months after his crash, taking their time to assess his recovery. Playing numerous pre-season games for the Vikings, Lesnar was released just a month later before his move into MMA.

1 Roman Reigns

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Edmonton Eskimos

Before he was the WWE's Tribal Chief and holding championship gold for 1,316 days, Roman Reigns was performing at an elite level in American football. Earning himself the honour of 'Defensive Player of the Year' at high school, Reigns moved to the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he played for their football team. The OTC was a three-year starter before becoming team captain in his senior year.

In May 2007, Reigns would sign for his first NFL side, the Minnesota Vikings, but was diagnosed with leukaemia soon after and released. He then had a chance with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was once again released, this time after just a week. Hoping to revive his career, Reigns moved to Canada and joined the Edmonton Eskimos, where he played five times and then retired after another release. Luckily, not experiencing any releases in the WWE, his career in professional wrestling began months after he hung up his American football boots, a move that has paid off.