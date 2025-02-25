Summary The Elimination Chamber is one of the most beloved events on the WWE's PPV calendar.

For the winner, both a place in the history books, and a potentially career-altering reward lies in wait.

The likes of Edge and Daniel Bryan feature prominently on the list of wrestlers with the most Elimination Chamber wins in history.

Elimination Chamber. One of the WWE calendar's most exciting events for fans the world over. And also one of the most important on the PPV list for the superstars involved. Since its inception in 2002, the winner of the annual Elimination Chamber has been guaranteed one of two prizes: A world title shot, or the championship belt itself.

Some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling have emerged triumphant from the Chamber down through the years, etching their respective names indelibly into the history books. A select few, though, have dominated the match type on multiple occasions. In this article, we at GiveMeSport take a look at the 10 wrestlers with the most Elimination Chamber wins in WWE history.

No fewer than 24 wrestlers have managed to secure victory in the Elimination Chamber on a solitary occasion. For this article, we have opted to focus on only the most noteworthy and significant when it comes to one-time winners.

Rank Name Wins Years 1 Triple H 4 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009 2 John Cena 3 2006, 2010, 2011 3 Daniel Bryan 3 2012, 2019, 2021 4 Edge 2 2009, 2011 5 Drew McIntyre 2 2021, 2024 6 Shawn Michaels 1 2002 7 Alexa Bliss 1 2018 8 Shayna Baszler 1 2020 9 New Day 1 2015 10 The Undertaker 1 2008

10 The Undertaker

Kicking our list into gear is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. The Undertaker won just about every match type imaginable throughout his legendary career. And the Elimination Chamber was no different. 'The Deadman' stepped foot inside the chamber on a trio of occasions, in all of 2008, 2009, and 2010. And it was in the first that 'Taker managed to emerge triumphant. Beating out the likes of Batista and Finlay, the WWE Hall of Famer's victory marked a significant one when it comes to Elimination Chamber history. This comes with The Undertaker having been the first-ever wrestler to enter the event as no.1, before going the distance.

9 New Day

Next up comes another first when it comes to the Elimination Chamber. This comes in the form of the first-ever Tag Team Chamber match. Back in 2015, the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The New Day, were forced to put their belts on the line inside the brutal structure. Not only that, but all three members - Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods - were afforded a place in one of the four pods. And the champs went on to retain, wrapping things up courtesy of a triple pin on a helpless Titus O'Neil. Several Tag matches have followed at Elimination Chamber over the years since, but The New Day will go down as the very first to both defend their belts and triumph inside the structure.

8 Shayna Baszler

Taking the No. 8 spot on our list is Shayna Baszler. Whilst 'The Queen of Spades' has become something of an afterthought in the Women's division of late, at one point, she was the most feared superstar of all. And Baszler showcased precisely why at Elimination Chamber in 2020. In her debut appearance at the event, the former MMA fighter was pitted against Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Asuka, and Sarah Logan. And to say that Baszler went on to dominate would be something of an understatement... Etching her name into the history books, the South Dakota native became the first superstar ever to eliminate every one of her opponents, in a 'clean sweep' victory.

7 Alexa Bliss

From one of the two female entries in our top 10 to another, next up comes Alexa Bliss. 'Little Miss Bliss' is one of a select group of women to have stepped foot inside the Elimination Chamber on more than one occasion. The 33-year-old did so in both 2018 and 2022. It was at the former, though, that Bliss made history. On what felt like a momentous evening, the three-time WWE Raw Women's Champion played her part in the debut Women's Elimination Chamber match. And Bliss, up against a star-studded field including Sasha Banks and Bayley, went on to retain her title. A night to remember for not only 'Five Feet of Fury', but the entire Women's division.

6 Shawn Michaels

The final one-time Elimination Chamber winner on our list comes in the form of Shawn Michaels. 'The Heartbreak Kid' was a pioneer of the Chamber match, taking his place inside the structure on its debut appearance back in 2002. Michaels went on to feature in the match on a trio of further occasions, too, but it was his first Chamber outing which remains the most memorable. This comes with 'HBK' having managed to secure his status as the event's first-ever winner. And against quite the field, too... Michaels bested all of Triple H, Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Chris Jericho and Kane to secure the World Heavyweight Championship.

Related Shawn Michaels' WWE Mount Rushmore Shawn Michaels is a WWE legend, but who are the four wrestlers on his wrestling Mount Rushmore?

5 Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE

Kicking the top five into gear is the first superstar on our list boasting multiple Elimination Chamber victories. Drew McIntyre has to this point in his career enjoyed an altogether productive time of things inside the Chamber. The 'Scottish Psychopath' has featured in the match on a trio of occasions to date. And McIntyre's ruthless aggression will have culminated in him emerging as the last man standing in two of these three outings. The most recent came in 2024 when the 39-year-old battled his way beyond the likes of LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. With his place in the 2025 Chamber already booked, McIntyre's dominance inside the structure could well be set to continue on the road to WrestleMania.

4 Edge

Joining McIntyre with two wins inside the Elimination Chamber is WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The 'Rated-R Superstar' is another whose in-ring attributes perfectly aligned with those required to triumph inside the demonic cage. Edge was a four-time entrant in the Chamber match, the most recent of which came in 2011. And after seeing his endeavours prove fruitless in each of his first two appearances, the Canadian put his experience to good use in the third, and fourth. On both occasions, Edge secured the victory, with his 2009 performance having gone down in the history books. After losing the WWE Championship to Triple H, the now-51-year-old entered himself into the night's 2nd Chamber match. This remains the sole occasion on which a superstar has wrestled in two Elimination Chamber matches in one night. And Edge made it count, too, in ripping the World Heavyweight Championship away from John Cena.

3 Daniel Bryan

Taking the No. 3 spot when it comes to most Elimination Chamber wins is Daniel Bryan. The wrestling icon is one of only three superstars in history to have emerged triumphant from the Chamber on three separate occasions. Bryan, all told, took his place in the structure five times. And his legendary in-ring talents proved enough for victory in all but two. The first came back in 2012. The 'American Dragon' then went on to clinch glory inside the Chamber twice in three years, between 2019 and 2021. The former has lived long in the memory, with Bryan, during a rare run as a heel, having broken the hearts of WWE fans everywhere in crushing Kofi Kingston's championship dreams at the last.

2 John Cena

Tied with Daniel Bryan with three wins to his name at Elimination Chamber is 'The Greatest of All Time', John Cena. Cena is amongst the most prolific Chamber wrestlers ever, having stepped foot inside the cage on a hefty seven occasions. The Massachusetts native's appearances, all told, proved to be something of a mixed bag. Cena lost both the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship inside the Chamber. He also reigned supreme three times, though, including on his debut appearance at the event in 2006. Long declared for the 2025 Chamber, Cena now has one final shot at history in his sights.

1 Triple H

Credit: WWE

And then there was one. All alone at the summit of the list of wrestlers with the most Elimination Chamber victories in WWE history is Triple H. 'Hunter' is without question one of the most important figures in the history of the event as a whole. The current WWE CCO was a participant in each of the first three Chamber matches. After being beaten out by Shawn Michaels the first time out, Triple H went all the way in both 2003 and 2005, on each occasion to secure the World Heavyweight Championship. 'The Game' then went back-to-back inside the structure again in 2008 and 2009. With four victories from six appearances, and a 66% win percentage, Triple H is statistically the greatest Elimination Chamber wrestler ever.

Stats sourced from Smark Out Moment - correct as of 18/02/2025.