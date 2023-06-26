WWE is known for its over-the-top and jaw-dropping moments. While some moves and stunts appear gruesome and cringe-worthy, others may seem relatively tame and harmless. However, in the high-impact world of pro wrestling, even the most basic moves can lead to injury if improperly executed.

Wrestling is meant to entertain, but we must appreciate the physical sacrifices these athletes make to thrill us. For every flashy finisher, there are hours of training and drilling to ensure it looks devastating while still being relatively safe. Next time you see a particularly gnarly spot, remember the skill and practice that goes into even the most basic hold or throw.

While we wince and gasp at the gruesome-looking moves, we applaud the performers for mastering their craft and pushing their bodies to the limit for our entertainment. Are you ready to dive in and explore some of the gnarliest and seemingly harmless submission moves in WWE history? Let's go!

Related: 10 Bizarre Alter Egos in Wrestling History

10 Doesn't Look Painful: Ankle Lock (Kurt Angle)

Image Credits: WWE

The Ankle Lock, famously employed by the legendary Kurt Angle, may not appear as painful as it is. At first glance, it seems like a simple leg lock, but don't be deceived by its unassuming appearance. When executed precisely, Kurt's Ankle Lock has caused tremendous agony for his opponents.

By trapping the opponent's foot under his armpit and applying immense pressure on the ankle joint, Angle torques the limb to its limits. The intensity of the pain inflicted is often unbearable, forcing many opponents to submit or risk severe injury.

9 Looks Painful: Kirifuda Clutch (Shayna Baszler)

Image Credit: WWE

The Kirifuda Clutch, expertly utilized by the fierce Shayna Baszler, is a submission maneuver that truly lives up to its gruesome appearance. When Baszler locks her arms around her opponent's neck, it evokes a sense of danger and impending suffocation.

This hold causes immense pressure on the neck, and the combination of a chokehold and a sleeper hold makes the Kirifuda Clutch an excruciatingly painful submission. The relentless grip makes it a formidable weapon in Baszler's arsenal, often leaving her adversaries gasping for breath and desperately tapping out to avoid unconsciousness.

8 Doesn't Look Painful: Surfboard (Natalya Neidhart)

Image Credit: WWE

The Surfboard, a signature move of Natalya, is a submission hold that, while effective, doesn't look particularly painful. The opponent is facedown on the mat, with Natalya standing over them, holding their arms and legs. She then leans back, lifting the opponent off the mat and stretching their limbs.

The move is more about control and leverage than inflicting visible pain, making it appear less brutal than other submissions. The Surfboard is a testament to The Queen of Harts' technical prowess, but its lack of gruesome visuals makes it look relatively painless compared to other holds.

7 Looks Painful: Liontamer (Chris Jericho)

image credit: WWE

Chris Jericho, a master of submission holds, employs the Liontamer, a move that exudes an intimidating aura of pain. Chris Jericho's Liontamer is a move that looks as painful as it is. When executing this maneuver, Jericho forces his opponent onto their stomach before standing over their lower back.

The Liontamer is visually striking, with the recipient's body contorted excruciatingly, and inflicts significant pain in the lower back and neck areas. Jericho modified the move by incorporating a more elevated position, which increased the pressure on the opponent's back and neck. The move was one of Jericho's signature maneuvers during his early years as a professional wrestler. When Y2J performed the move in WWE, the hold was referred to as The Walls of Jericho.

6 Doesn't Look Painful: Abdominal Stretch (Big E)

Image credit: WWE

Big E, a powerhouse in WWE, employed the Abdominal Stretch, a submission hold that may not immediately convey a sense of brutality. Big E's Abdominal Stretch is another move that, while effective, doesn't look particularly painful.

The opponent is held upright, with Big E wrapping an arm around their waist and pulling on their far arm, stretching the abdominal muscles. The move is more about wearing down an opponent than causing immediate, visible pain. Although it may not possess the same level of overt pain as some other submissions, the Abdominal Stretch can still wear down an opponent and sap their energy.

5 Looks Painful: Code Of Silence (Carmella)

Image Credit: WWE

Carmella's submission finisher looks especially painful for her opponents. She uses her legs to trap her opponent's arms behind their back and then clutches their jaw, wrenching their neck back in a modified camel clutch. With their arms pinned and necks cranked at an unnatural angle, the Code of Silence appears brutal and inescapable.

Though Carmella herself seems harmless, this move is no joke. A spoiler alert...this move is as painful as it looks, and once locked in, superstars have no choice but to submit to the Code of Silence.

Related: 10 Rare Glimpses of Wrestlers Behind the Masks

4 Doesn't Look Painful: The Mandible Claw (Mick Foley)

Image Credit: Inside The Ropes

Mick Foley's feared Mandible Claw initially seems anything but painful. How much damage can a wrestler do by sticking their fingers in the opponent's mouth? However, the mouth's soft tissues are especially sensitive, and Foley knew how to maximize the pain this move could inflict.

By pressing down on the nerves inside the mouth, Foley caused searing pain that hindered his opponents and rendered them unable to continue fighting back. While undoubtedly uncomfortable and disorienting, the move doesn't involve any visible contortion or impact.

3 Looks Painful: Khali Vise Grip (The Great Khali)

Image Credit: WWE

As one of the biggest superstars in WWE history at over seven feet tall, The Great Khali's submission moves were punishing. The Khali Vise Grip, in particular, looked gruesome and career-ending. Khali would grab his opponent's skull between his massive hands and squeeze, almost as if he would crush it.

The pain and pressure were unbearable as Khali leveraged his enormous size and strength to choke his opponent out or force them into submission. The Khali Vise Grip is a sobering reminder that size and power can be dangerous in the wrong hands.

2 Doesn't Look Painful: STF (John Cena)

image credit: WWE

The STF is a signature move of the one and only WWE Superstar John Cena. At first glance, it may not seem as intimidating or painful as other submissions. Cena executes this move by stepping over a prone opponent, grabbing one of their legs, and then locking their neck in a cross-face. The visual effect is more of a tangled mess than a brutal submission. However, the STF is not to be underestimated.

It targets multiple areas of the opponent's body, including the neck, back, and leg. Despite its seemingly benign appearance, the STF has proven to be an effective submission hold for Cena, as it strategically weakens his opponents and increases their vulnerability to subsequent attacks or potential submissions.

Related: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin & 10 Other ECW Wrestlers Who Went To WWE, Ranked By Success

1 Looks Painful: Kimura Lock (Brock Lesnar)

Image credit: Sportster

Regarding brutal-looking submissions, Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock stands out as one of the most visually intense maneuvers in WWE. This submission hold is as brutal to watch as it is to endure. With his immense strength, Lesnar bends his opponent's arm behind their back, applying intense pressure on the shoulder joint.

The Kimura Lock is a visual spectacle of raw power and dominance. The sight of a wrestler trapped in this hold, their arm contorted in an unnatural position, is a testament to the sheer physicality of WWE. The Kimura Lock is a painful reminder of the real risks and dangers that WWE Superstars face every time they enter the ring.