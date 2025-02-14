Summary AJ Styles didn't debut in WWE until almost 40 years old, despite being known across the industry.

Tyler Bate became the second teenager to win a WWE title, making history at just 19 years old.

Kelly Kelly was the youngest Diva in WWE history at 19, showcasing her journey from ECW to becoming a Divas Champion.

WWE is the promised land many wrestlers aim to reach in their careers. Some spend years perfecting their craft before moving to the "big leagues", spending years on the independent scene until they are ready. AJ Styles was a household name in the industry and known by fans across all companies, but he did not debut (officially) until he was almost 40 years old.

Some stars are fortunate enough to enter the WWE early and pave their way to a tremendous career. Randy Orton was the youngest world champion in WWE and has gone on to have a Hall of Fame career. We have spoken about the best stars in WWE under 30 right now, as well as the oldest wrestlers in WWE history. These are the ten youngest stars to ever compete in a WWE ring.

The 10 Youngest Wrestlers in WWE History Rank Wrestler Date of Birth 1 Nicholas Unknown 2 Jeff Hardy August 31st 1977 3 Kenny Dykstra March 16th 1986 4 Bo Dallas May 25th 1990 5 Matt Hardy September 23rd 1974 6 Rene Dupree December 15th 1983 7 Kelly Kelly January 15th 1987 8 Paige August 17th 1992 9 Tyler Bate March 7th 1997 10 Essa Rios December 10th 1977

11 Essa Rios

Essa Rios debuted on WWE RAW a month before turning 20 years old. He was part of WWE's relaunch of the Light Heavyweight division. A few months later, Aguila (his ring name at the time) would challenge for the Light Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XIV against Taka Michinoku.

He won the Light Heavyweight title under the name "Essa Rios" against Gilberg in 2000. Rios would lose the title to Dean Malenko and spent the rest of his short WWE career floating around the mid-card. Rios has spent most of his career since on the independent scene - mostly in Mexico.

9 Tyler Bate

The UK-born Tyler Bate was one of the originals of NXT UK. He won the tournament to become the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, making him the second teenager ever to win a title in WWE. Since then, Bate has competed on NXT and eventually moved up to the main roster.

Bate was 19 when he first competed in WWE in 2016. He won multiple tag titles and the Heritage Cup in NXT, before making his main roster debut on SmackDown in January 2024. Bate competed at his first WrestleMania the same year, losing a tag title match to the Judgment Day.

8 Paige

Another UK native, Paige set the wrestling world alight when she debuted the night after WrestleMania XXX in 2014. On the same night, Paige defeated AJ Lee to become Divas Champion, shocking the WWE Universe. She became the first person to hold the NXT Women's Championship along with a main roster world title.

Beginning in NXT at the age of 19, Paige has had a fantastic career. She won multiple titles and had to retire due to injury but was able to get medically cleared for a final stint in WWE. Under the name "Saraya", she made the move to AEW and would win the Women's Championship in her home country at Wembley Stadium at AEW: All In 2023.

7 Kelly Kelly

In an era where Diva's wrestling was not given a spotlight as it is today, Kelly Kelly stood out. Debuting in 2006 at the age of 19, Kelly Kelly was the youngest Diva on the roster. Her initial run on ECW was full of stripteasing and boy drama that included Mike Knox, Test and even CM Punk.

Fortunately for the real-life model, her second run in 2007 was more competitively focused. She feuded with Layla and won the opportunity to face Beth Phoenix for the Women's Championship. She spent many years trying to reach the top of the mountain. In 2011, Kelly Kelly won her first and only Divas Championship, beating Brie Bella.

6 Rene Dupree

René Duprée was the first teenager in WWE to win a championship. The French-Canadian was one of the exciting up-and-comers at the turn of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Debuting at 19 years old, Duprée was a part of La Resistance with Sylvain Grenier.

Duprée won both the World Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship, but never broke out as a singles competitor. The closest he came was in a programme with John Cena for the United States Championship. In 2021, Duprée spoke with Chris Van Vliet, saying he left WWE due to the Chris Benoit tragedy in 2007.

5 Matt Hardy

It is incredible that Matt Hardy debuted on WWE television over 25 years ago. Since his first match in 1994, Hardy has won championships all over the United States, put on historic matches and still going strong after hitting 50 years old.

In his early years, Hardy worked as a 'jobber' for WWE, starting at 19 until he was in his 20s. He then broke out in the tag division alongside his younger brother, Jeff, as the Hardy Boyz. During their stint in the attitude era, they won multiple tag titles and were part of the famous TLC and TLC II matches. Matt Hardy has also had a fantastic career on his own, winning mid-card titles in WWE and world titles on the independent scene.

4 Bo Dallas

When Bo Dallas signed with WWE, he was one of the last to be signed to FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling). FCW was then rebranded into NXT. Dallas was 18 years old when he signed his first contract with WWE and became one of the youngest champions in the company. In 2013, he defeated Big E at an NXT taping to become NXT Champion.

Bo Dallas moved to the main roster and had an underrated run in The Miztourage with The Miz and Curtis Axel. With Axel, he claimed the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules in 2017 from Matt Hardy and Bo's older brother, Bray Wyatt. After the passing of Wyatt, Bo Dallas took on the gimmick of Uncle Howdy, the leader of the Wyatt Sicks. The stable was put together as a tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt.

3 Kenny Dykstra

Kenny Dykstra has always been a wrestling guy. He made his independent debut at the age of 15 and a few years later found himself as a 'jobber' in WWE before being given a developmental deal. Dykstra is now a developmental coach for WWE and works behind the scenes.

Dykstra was 17 when he was given his first contract and made it to the main roster as part of the Spirit Squad. The stable were put in a marquee feud against the reuning D-Generation-X in the summer of 2006. Dykstra stood out for his build and athleticism, leading to a singles run. He only won one tag team title in his career, but many remember the name of Kenny Dykstra in the ring.

2 Jeff Hardy

It seems unbelievable that Matt Hardy debuted at such a young age, but Jeff Hardy did one better. His first match took place when he was 16 years old as a 'jobber' against Razor Ramon. He went by the name Keith Davis, the same name as the wrestler who was originally meant to face Ramon.

Fast Forward 30 and Jeff Hardy is already considered one of the all-time greats by WWE fans. He won multiple world titles in WWE and TNA. He also won many mid-card and Tag Team Championships in his career and was as popular as John Cena in the late 2000s.

1 Nicholas

It is strange to think of a child being in a WWE match and winning a championship. This is exactly what happened at WrestleMania 34. Braun Strowman was set to have a mystery tag team partner to take on The Bar. WWE fans were expecting a surprise return but in the end, Strowman picked a 10-year-old child out of the crowd. Braun and Nicholas would win the Tag Team Championships but then vacate the titles one night later.

Nicholas Cone is the son of former WWE referee John Cone and the moment was heartwarming and gave hope to all kids who watch WWE that they can be champions. Many WWE fans are still not on board with the decision, but it was a memorable moment.