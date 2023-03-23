YouTube star Lele Pons has claimed she turned down a very large sum of money to appear on WWE.

Pons, who first rose to prominence as the most followed woman on Vine, recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

Like Paul, Pons has built an impressive following on YouTube with 17.9 million subscribers. But unlike Paul, the Venezuelan-American star will not be appearing on WWE anytime soon.

Pons claimed that she had rejected an astonishing $20 million (£16.2m) offer from the wrestling promotion company.

Why did Lele Pons turn down WWE offer?

After Paul suggested that Pons join him on the WWE roster, it was let slip that the offer had already been made.

“They reached out to me… I’m not kidding,” Pons said.

“They reached out and were like, ‘She has to do it.’ If anything happens in my career, like there’s a scandal or something, I’m just going to go that route.”

Pons’s husband, rapper Guaynaa, then disclosed that the offer was worth an alleged $20m.

This shocked Paul, who is currently on $5m (£4m) a year with WWE. In fact, if the company were to pay Pons $20m, it would make her the highest-paid WWE star.

“They can offer me $20 million,” Pons continued. “It’s not about the money, I swear, it really isn’t. Mentally, I want to be prepared. You have to be mentally prepared.

“You should not give a f*ck what other people are saying because it’s a lot of confrontation. I suck at confrontation. If you tell me something, I’m like, ‘You’re right.'”

Video: Watch Lele Pons claim she turned down WWE offer

When did Logan Paul join WWE?

After building up an impressive following due to his content on social media and YouTube, Paul transitioned into professional wrestling and made his in-ring debut for WWE at last year’s Wrestlemania.

Fans were left pleasantly surprised at Paul's wrestling ability and in-ring persona, which led to him signing a multi-year deal with WWE.

He is set to take on Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 39 in just over one week’s time, with the rivalry between the pair really heating up in recent encounters.