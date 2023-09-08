Highlights Bray Wyatt's passing was tragic, but it's heartwarming to hear how he helped Zelina Vega secure her job in WWE, even pushing for her to be hired after seeing her wrestle.

Following Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing, Zelina Vega shared how the former WWE Champion helped to secure her a job.

On August 24, the wrestling world received the news that Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, had passed away after a battle with heart complications.

On August 24, the wrestling world received the news that Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, had passed away after a battle with heart complications.

He suffered a heart attack in his sleep, and those who knew the star were left shocked and saddened by his passing, made even more tragic by the fact he was just 36. In terms of his WWE work, Wyatt was well-known for his ability to push the industry's creative boundaries to their absolute limit.

He was never revered for his ability to put on a five-star match, but, he was a man who understood that wrestling was an art form and someone who set out to create things that no one had ever seen before.

Playing roles such as The Fiend and the infamous cult leader of the Wyatt Family, his various personalities still linger long in the memories of fans, with viewers gripped to every word that would he would say during his very much in-character promos.

Which WWE Superstar did Bray Wyatt help get hired?

But, perhaps the most valuable asset of Bray was how so many of those who knew him had endless stories about how he had helped them during their career, something which many were keen to share in light of the news that he was no longer with us.

While speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Zelina Vega recalled a very wholesome story about how Wyatt made her feel at home during her WWE tryout, and even heavily pushed for her to be hired after seeing her wrestle.

He started a Thea chant! He started cheering for me during the match and it was right as I was hitting my comeback. And he was getting everybody else involved and everybody at that point was cheering for me. And then they started clapping after the match was done, and he led that, he led that whole thing. And then I see him walk up to who was in charge of Talent Relations, and he said, ‘She should be with us! That girl, right there! She’s been working her ass off, like, she deserves to be with us.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa! Bray Wyatt just said that! That is the coolest freaking thing ever!'”

Latest news on Zelina Vega

This would’ve likely taken place in 2013, as Zelina Vega had a tryout around a decade ago, though, she did not officially sign with the company until 2017. Her partnership with Andrade began her career, but, she is now a star in her own right.

As we know, Zelina Vega is currently part of the Latino World Order, as Rey Mysterio leads a team of stars who share the same heritage, and her recent performances have reportedly left Triple H seriously impressed.

She’s featured on SmackDown most weeks and is one of the most recognisable people in WWE’s women’s division, proving Windham’s recommendation to be worthwhile.

Of course, we continue to offer our condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda, as the wrestling community continues to mourn the loss of the star, who we lost at just 36 years old.