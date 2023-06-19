Triple H reportedly almost brought Velveteen Dream back to WWE last year.

In 2022, when Triple H assumed all creative responsibilities within WWE, the company saw a major shift.

In the years prior, the company would routinely release talent when it came time to report their yearly financial figures, though, the reign of Paul Levesque saw the opposite process occur.

Who did Triple H nearly bring back to WWE?

Many former names were brought back to the company throughout last summer. In-ring talent such as Bray Wyatt, Candice LeRae, Bronson Reed and Karrion Kross were among those who walked back through WWE’s doors.

On top of this, there were unconfirmed reports that the company had even been in contact with some AEW talent regarding their status’ and willingness to return, with WWE subsequently accused of ‘contract tempering’ by Tony Khan.

Though, not all potential re-hires may have been well-received. When someone tweeted Better Wrestling Experience asking whether Triple H close to bringing back Velveteen Dream last year, it was revealed that WWE was indeed ‘so close’ to offering Dream a contract before the now 27-year-old landed himself in further controversy.

“So fkn close the og’s remember my tweets about before.”

Latest news on Velveteen Dream

Wrestling has had many controversial individuals in the past and Velveteen Dream (real name Patrick Clark) is certainly one of those.

While in WWE, he was a wildly popular, flamboyant act in NXT that was able to ride his initial momentum to a run with the North American Championship which lasted 231 days. He had memorable battles with the likes of Aleister Black and EC3, though his career was quickly derailed by his own actions.

The first signs of trouble surrounding Clark came when he was accused of having inappropriate conversations with a minor. Alongside with this, the once-young prospect has multiple arrests on his record, with drug abuse charges also being brought against him.

Whether Dream ever finds himself back remains to be seen, though, should it happen, it would likely be met with heavy criticism. This is especially the case when it comes to WWE's online fanbase, who started the hashtag #FireVelveteenDream shortly after the first allegations came out.

Some fans even showed signs displaying the hashtag on their camera feeds during the Thunderdome era, when the company let didn’t allow audience members to come to shows due to the pandemic.