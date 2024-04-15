Highlights Big E's neck injury still has lasting health effects, with no clear timeline for potential return to the ring.

Despite not being medically cleared, Big E remains positive, free of pain, and grateful for overall health.

Big E's impressive WWE career may lead to future roles within the company, such as mentoring or commentary.

While it may initially seem hard to believe, we are now over two years removed from Big E sustaining a serious neck injury on SmackDown. On the 11th of March, 2022, he teamed with Kofi Kingston against both Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes, and, what would usually be a regular tag team match on SmackDown ended up having health ramifications that are still being felt to this day.

The damage occurred after The Powerhouse of Positivity landed awkwardly after a belly-to-belly suplex from Holland, with the WWE star member, unfortunately, suffering fractures of his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Importantly, though, he avoided any ligament or spinal cord damage.

Fans have eagerly anticipated every update that has come about E’s condition, and some are still holding out hope over a potential return to the ring. Now, he's shared his progress online and it doesn't look good.

Big E's is Still No Closer to Being Cleared

He doesn't know if he'll ever be medically cleared

Providing an update to fans on his X account, Big E has revealed that he’s no closer to getting medically cleared, and, unfortunately, he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to step through the ropes again in the future. Thankfully, he emphasised his overall happiness regardless of what the future holds.

“Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”

Big E is one of the most beloved figures across the whole of wrestling and certainly has support from everywhere regarding his health and condition.

Big E Had an Incredible WWE Career

He's a future Hall of Famer regardless of whether he wrestles again

Across his career, Big E has had a superb run. He won two Intercontinental Titles, and, as part of The New Day, has six Tag Team Championship reigns to look back on. However, the most notable event for the 38-year-old to look back on will be when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in September of 2021.

While in-ring retirement is still far from certain, should Big E be unable to compete again, there will surely be another role waiting for him outside of the ring for WWE. In the months following his injury, he began trying to help the company in any way possible. This included aiding their NIL program, in which he helped the company look for college athletes who may be able to make the transition into the world of pro wrestling. Outside of this, many fans would like to see Big E perhaps take up a role behind a WWE commentary desk, with there being no doubt about his overwhelming charisma which endeared him to many viewers throughout his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Big E held the WWE Championship for 110 days

Of course, we continue to wish Big E the best in his recovery and are happy to hear that he is free of pain and finding happiness where he can in spite of the idea that he may never be cleared to wrestle again. As always, should more come out about Big E’s recovery and his in-ring status, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.