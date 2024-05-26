Highlights WWE showcased a new camera angle during their recent King and Queen of the Ring show, and it was a drone shot of Logan Paul that stole the show.

Hitting a Frog Splash onto Cody Rhodes, who was on the announcer's table outside of the ring, looked incredible thanks to the new drone shot.

Production in the WWE in recent months has been incredible, with fans loving the new camera angles.

The WWE has been taken over by a new star. Many people beg for their five seconds of fame, others work extremely hard to just get that one opportunity. Or alternatively, you could just be Logan Paul.

Logan Paul seems to be everywhere these days. His image as a pop culture icon, especially to the younger generations, has propelled him into cultural superstardom, especially within sports. The promotion of his Prime hydration drink has opened doors within the sporting world that rarely ever get unlocked. His fame and star power as a content creator allow a whole new generation to access sports and events they may not have paid attention to had he not been involved, and clearly, he plans to take the WWE world by storm.

In his latest attempt to make the headlines, Logan was part of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring show, and performed a rather remarkable Frog Splash onto champion Cody Rhodes, who was down and out on the announcer's table on the outside of the ring. An impressive feat in its own right, but one made even more impressive through the way it was broadcast to the world via a drone angle that has got the internet talking.

WWE Drone Camera Angle

For years, WWE's broadcasting was produced by Kevin Dunn, and it wasn't the most talked about aspect of the sport. For obvious reasons, the spectacle was about the action itself and what was actually happening in the ring, and less about how it was being watched by the millions around the world at home. The larger-than-life characters who brought the sport to life and attracted all those fans to the sport in the first place seemed to be more important than the way this action was being brought to the fans.

However, since the WWE was bought out by Endeavor last year, many people have commented on how well everything to do with the sport has improved. Saturday night seemed to just be the final realisation that something had finally worked out for the better. Fans flocked to social media to comment their opinions on the epic drone shot, while also firing some shots at Dunn.

As amazing as the shot was, you could say it was a result of the WWE slowly trying to regain their audience. The consistent growth of the sport again has been evident, with the branching out of some of their most famous fighters into other mediums certainly helping to bring in a much wider audience, but you have to give credit where credit's due for the angle of the Frog Splash.

The fact that it was Logan Paul may have brought that extra attention to it, but it has to be said that those kinds of angles and shots wouldn't have been thought of even a year ago. It also helps that technology has advanced as much as it has to the point where the fans are able to see the sort of shots that get them on their feet, and hopefully there is more of this to come, with or without Logan Paul.