Highlights Jey Uso is a strong contender for the Money in the Bank ladder match, as seen from WWE's promotional poster.

Uso's popularity has skyrocketed as a singles wrestler, making him a potential future world champion.

WWE's stacked roster offers many potential winners for the ladder match, adding to the anticipation of the event.

WWE might have just given away who will be winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match this summer as their poster for the event features Jey Uso holding the briefcase front and centre. With Clash At The Castle taking place last weekend, this year’s Money in the Bank show is now on the horizon and, as it stands, there are less than three weeks to go until the event takes place in Canada. As such, attention has turned to who may walk out of Toronto with a guaranteed future title opportunity.

Related An Update on CM Punk's Return to WWE Ring Has Been Provided The Best in the World could be back in a WWE ring very soon

The former Bloodline member has seen his popularity within WWE skyrocket over the last couple of years and his first run as a singles wrestler has been a successful one. The crowd are certainly behind him, and now with the reveal of the new poster, it looks like WWE might be as well.

Jey Uso Became a Star After Leaving The Bloodline

His work as a singles wrestler has made him one of WWE's most popular figures

Once the company ran with ‘Yeet’ as Uso’s catchphrase, his star power elevated Jey to the top of the card on Monday Night Raw, living up to his ‘Main Event’ nickname. Plus, his entrances increase the energy in any arena that WWE go to, and it’s possible that the company could reward how over the 38-year-old has gotten by giving him the Money in the Bank and possibly a world championship.

Interestingly, while some may imagine that Uso would be an outside shot at winning the briefcase, the promotional material for the upcoming premium live event with his ‘Yeet’ catchphrase seen written on the briefcase which is front and centre of the Money in the Bank poster, perhaps indicating that WWE is high on the star to potentially win the briefcase in just a few weeks.

Jey has previously had a World Heavyweight Championship match, battling Damian Priest for Monday Night Raw’s top honour last month in Lyon, France. Should he win, it would become a very real possibility that he would get his hands on the gold, although there have been some fan theories which suggest that Uso may take a very different path with the briefcase should he win it.

Possibly, Jey could win Money in the Bank and use it as a bargaining tool to get his brother Jimmy Uso back on side. After being kicked out of The Bloodline in April, Jimmy is lacking direction, so some have linked him with a return with Jey after the Raw star uses the contract to get them a tag title opportunity and reunite The Usos. For now, though, the future plans for Jey Uso and the Money in the Bank briefcase remain to be seen, and he's far from the only talented star who will take part.

WWE Have a Stacked Roster Filled With Potential Winners

The company could give the briefcase to a number of different stars

Given the strength of the current WWE roster, there are certainly many contenders for the company to choose from when it comes to who to give the briefcase to, and the field is already starting to take shape. We already know one participant each for the men’s and women’s matches respectively, and by next week, more will be known about who will be in the ladder match next month.

Coming up, a triple-threat match between Chad Gable, Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed will allocate another spot in the lineup, and it truly feels as if anyone could win the 2024 ladder match. However, while there are many options to win the Money in the Bank contract, some roster members have been far more vocal about winning the accolade than others.

On the men’s side of things, some may point to the likes of Chad Gable and Sami Zayn as potential victors of the match, but, before he even qualified for the match, Jey Uso stated his intention to win the case. Since returning to Raw this September, freeing himself from The Bloodline and becoming a singles star, his popularity has gone through the roof. As always, as more comes out about the 2024 Money in the Bank matches and who the favourites to win may be, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.