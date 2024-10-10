Netflix’s new trailblazer deal with the WWE will bring in big savings for UK fans when the deal finally comes into effect in January 2025.

Netflix announced at the start of this year that they had made a deal worth over $5 billion to acquire the rights to the weekly broadcast of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT for, reportedly, the next 10 years in the Canadian, UK, and Latin American markets. The deal will also give them access to the entire slate of Premium Live Events that are part of the WWE’s IP. This includes WrestleMania.

This is great news for UK fans, especially as to currently be able to access WWE entertainment, they have to pay for TNT Sports and the WWE Network, which can total to around £40 per month (TNT Sports - £30 and WWE Network - £10). This new deal, however, will only require a Netflix subscription, which is £5 per month or £11 per month without ads.

Netflix's Venture Into Sports

WWE will have a new home in Netflix, but more sport is heading that way too

This is the first time the WWE will be leaving linear TV in its 31-year history and making a change to streaming, as Netflix looks to expand their global reach by venturing into live sports, with a certain Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight also coming to the streaming platform next month. It is estimated that WWE Raw brings in 17.5 million viewers each week and WWE has one billion followers across all its social media platforms.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistsic: Netflix will be paying $5 BILLION over the course of 10 years for WWE Raw.

Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bejaria made a statement regarding the acquisition of the broadcasting rights for the WWE, saying: “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multi-generational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year, and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership.”

The full breakdown of Netflix's deal with WWE Time frame Cost Every 10 years $50,000,000,000 Every year $500,000,000 Every month $41,670,000 Every week $9,620,000 Every day $1,370,000 Every hour $57,234 Every minute $954 Every second $15.89

Mark Shapiro, President of WWE’s parent company, TKO, has described the deal as “transformative” and that it will create changes in the media landscape.

“Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape,” Shapiro explained. “Dramatically expands the reach of WWE and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

Close

This new deal will save fans in the UK around £30 per month to watch WWE, which is a monumental saving. It is not a one-way street, however. With Netflix moving into live sports, it opens up a completely new revenue stream for them, as it allows for advertising during intervals and rest breaks, which they have never had before. This will stack up on top of their subscription business.