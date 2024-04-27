Highlights WWE now considers the PG Era to be at an end.

The Rock's return earlier this year sparked more creative freedom for performers.

Potential changes in TV content await broadcaster and sponsor approval.

WWE has been criticised by many fans ever since it adopted a PG approach, with calls for it to be scrapped to make for an edgier product. Now it seems they have their wish. First introduced in 2008, WWE shifted to a more family-friendly product to attract more lucrative sponsorship deals and appeal to a wider audience, particularly as ratings at the time were down significantly from their peak during the Attitude Era.

WWE's Product has had a More Adult Tone in Recent Months

The Rock has caused controversy with some of his work on the microphone

However, since The Rock made his return to the promotion in January, the use of more adult language has increased, leading to others also having more freedom in their choice of language, including Cody Rhodes. This caused fans to speculate whether restrictions were becoming more relaxed, as if this occurred before, both fighters would be hit with heavy fines, something the fans would also accept as this was the status quo for 15 years.

Not everyone was apparently thrilled with 'The Final Boss', though, with some of his fellow performers upset that the Hollywood star was being given the freedom to use swear words on the air and feature blood in his storylines.

Now, though, it appears that there will be a lot less restriction over what WWE Superstars can say and do on television. Per a report from Wrestling News.co, Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame speech was cited as another example of the freedom now available to performers. Following this, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the PG Era is done.

“It was said to us that The Rock’s interviews and the Heyman promo are considered the official end of the PG era. This isn’t to say that the TV shows will be changing. That is something talked about, but no decision has been made.”

Meltzer also speculated that a decision would be made over this when Raw goes to Netflix in January 2025 or when WWE NXT heads to [new US TV home] the CW later this year. Any potential change would rely on what the broadcasters want and also what sponsors are comfortable with.

Meltzer added: “The attempts to keep things PG in the big picture, which had been a big thing to the point of the memo being sent out about it several weeks back, such as on social media or in non-television shows, is now no longer the case.”

This news has broken in a particularly busy week for the company, with the 2024 WWE draft taking place during Friday's episode of SmackDown, as well as former CEO McMahon listing his final shares in the company for sale amid sexual misconduct allegations.