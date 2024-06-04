Highlights WWE have been dealing with multiple contract situations recently with numerous current deals close to expiring.

Chad Gable is set to become a free agent as early as next week.

Ricochet's contract is set to expire this summer; AEW's interest could impact his decision-making.

For the last few months, the wrestling news cycle has been dominated by updates on the contract statuses of stars across the landscape. Recently, both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins committed their futures to WWE, but more and more of the company’s top names will have to re-negotiate their terms in the coming weeks.

Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired last week, with the Man failing to renegotiate her deal. She's set to spend an extended period away from the squared circle now, regardless of whether she signs a new contract or not. She's not the only WWE star who could be a free agent in the very near future, though. According to reports, two other stars might be available very soon.

Chad Gable's Contract is About to Expire

He's been a key figure in WWE lately

At present, Chad Gable is a major player on WWE Raw. On Monday nights, the leader of the Alpha Academy is currently hellbent on winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, believing that he is responsible for the Canadian’s victory over GUNTHER to win the title at WrestleMania 40, and has recently had two unsuccessful attempts at capturing the gold.

In news that will shock regular viewers of Monday Night Raw, the ongoing storyline may be brought to an abrupt end due to an extremely surprising development regarding Chad Gable’s contract status, and it’s now possible that the 38-year-old may not be with WWE for much longer. Fightful Select are now reporting that Chad Gable’s current WWE deal is set to expire by the end of next week and that no agreement has been reached to renew terms as of yet. Specifically, it’s said that he will potentially enter free agency next Friday and that he’s expected to gain interest from the entire wrestling world.

“On Wednesday, word within the wrestling industry was that Chad Gable’s WWE contract is set to expire late next week, and that no deal has been reached as of now. If Gable reaches free agency, he’s expected to get interest from across the industry. WWE has been interested in re-signing him, we’re told. The deal is set to expire next Friday, based on information we were given.”

Fans will undoubtedly be split on this news, as many will want his current storyline to be given a satisfactory ending while also wondering what matchups would be available to Gable in the wider wrestling landscape. On this, the report goes on to note that talent in locker rooms outside of WWE are expected to make a big push for the former Olympian to be signed to their respective company if he becomes available next week.

Interestingly, it’s also said that Gable’s contract situation is creating interest in the world of MMA, with many organisations telling Fightful that they’d be interested in booking Chad should he choose to explore all options available to him if his current WWE deal reaches its expiry. He's not the only one, though.

Ricochet's WWE Deal is Also Set to Expire

The star will have great interest from elsewhere

Not only that but another Raw star could be set to enter free agency in the near future, as Fightful Select later confirmed alongside PWN’s Viper that Ricochet’s WWE contract is set to expire this summer, lining up with earlier reports that he signed a five-year deal back in 2019.

“Fightful Select, along with PWN’s Viper, have learned that Ricochet’s WWE contract is set to expire this Summer.”

It’s clarified by Fightful that there are contract discussions planned between WWE and Ricochet, so it’s likely that the 35-year-old will remain with the company going forward, but it’s entirely possible that a new agreement isn’t reached, and that the star looks elsewhere as far as his future goes. Plus, AEW’s Will Ospreay recently expressed interest in working with Ricochet again, so it’s likely that he’ll receive an offer from Tony Khan should he become available this summer.

Given how much the company have been featuring both stars over the last couple of months, it may be hard for many WWE fans to imagine Gable and Ricochet leaving in the near future. However, given the hectic nature of the contract situations of many stars over the last several months, it’s difficult to have a clear picture of who will stay or go when their deals come up this year.

As always, as more comes out about the contract status’ of both Chad Gable and Ricochet, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.