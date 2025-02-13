Summary WWE's Road to WrestleMania is full of surprises and excitement, as seen in Jey Uso's victory at the Royal Rumble.

WWE has been travelling worldwide in recent times, but prefer to stay stateside for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 42 will see the WWE return to a city for the third time.

WWE are currently embarking on the Road to WrestleMania. The most exciting period in the wrestling calendar, it is a moment in time where anything can happen. WWE's record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE proved this, with Jey Uso coming out on top and securing himself a WrestleMania 41 main event match. The build to this year's Showcase of the Immortals is proving a tricky time for the WWE; with a wealth of talent at their disposal, managing to keep everyone happy, and book must-see matches is appearing to be a difficult act to balance. However, with WrestleMania 41 approaching, the company already has an eye on next year, with the location for the Grandest Stage of them All in 2026 having been revealed.

WrestleMania is the biggest event in professional wrestling. The Super Bowl of the WWE, it is a weekend where wrestling fans from all over the globe unite in their love for sports entertainment. One of the biggest intrigues for every WrestleMania is wondering where the next one might emanate from. The location can help WWE provide a showcase worthy of that area, with WrestleMania 39's Hollywood being a great example of blending into their surroundings. As the WWE Universe eagerly awaits the Las Vegas edition of WrestleMania, it has seemingly already been revealed where fans will be travelling to next year for WrestleMania 42.

Related How to get Tickets for WWE WrestleMania 41 The two-night extravaganza is almost here. Ticket information and sale dates have now been released by WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 Location Announced

The WWE will be making a third trip to a beloved location

The WWE has been making conscious efforts to expand its horizons. Under Triple H, the company has travelled to the UK numerous times and has performed in Germany, Puerto Rico, and Australia. However, one thing that will never change, at least for now, is WrestleMania taking place in America or Canada.

A staple of the WWE calendar, the Showcase of the Immortals has found its home in the States, but one location in particular. Following reports from WWE Insider WrestleVotes and Fightful's reputable wrestling journalist, Sean Ross Sapp, it has been revealed that WrestleMania 42 will emanate from New Orleans for a third time.

"Sources indicate WWE is planning on announcing WrestleMania 42’s location prior to this year’s event, with the highly speculated New Orleans, LA, as the host city. The Superdome (Silverdome, brother)—home of WM 30 & 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026".

WWE's Association with New Orleans

The home to the miracle on Bourbon Street

With 2026 set to be WWE's third visit to New Orleans, it continues its successful association with the state of Louisana. Having hosted WrestleMania 30, it saw WWE have one of their greatest moments in crowning Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion. Most recently, WrestleMania 34 emanated from New Orleans, an underwhelming show best remembered for The Undertaker and John Cena going head-to-head. With WrestleMania 41 yet to happen, excitement is already building for 2026's Showcase.