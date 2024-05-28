Highlights The Houston Texans need Foley Fatukasi to slow down opposing rushing attacks, or they could be in for a long season.

Anthony Richardson's injury hurt the Colts' chances last season. How he plays in 2024 could dictate the team's success.

Peter Skoronski had a great rookie season, but must take a step forward to make himself a key piece of the Titans' future.

2024 is bound to be an exciting season of football in the AFC South, as the division will establish a hierarchy between four young and capable teams looking to propel their organization to the top. Last season, three teams battled it out through the final weeks before the Houston Texans eventually won it.

This time around, all four clubs have been active this offseason with hopes of improving their team for the better and expectations set on winning. While each player will have an impact, and no single performance outweighs another, here are some pivotal players who could have a major influence on the direction their team goes in through this upcoming regular season campaign.

Houston Texans: Foley Fatukasi, DL

Houston has the pass rush, now they need to shut down the run

There may not have been a splashier offseason than the Texans with their trade for Stefon Diggs and signing of Danielle Hunter. However, with these additions came some key departures, and part of that came on the defensive line, where the team lost pieces like Sheldon Rankins and Jonathan Greenard.

Currently, the Texans are built to have one of the best pass-rushing attacks in football, but their defense against the run is concerning. The hope is that nose tackle Foley Fatukasi is able to occupy space in the middle and slow down rushers, but even he hasn't been as effective in doing so in recent seasons.

Houston will need a rebound year, though. He and Tim Settle are the only experienced run stuffers on the roster, and the team is set to face off against a long line of talented ball carriers to kick off the season. The roster construction is certainly risky by Nick Caserio, but if Fatukasi is able to hold it down on the inside, there may be no way for the opposition to produce against this defense.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB

Plenty of props should be given to the Indianapolis Colts team for their play in 2023, being so close to making the postseason despite missed time from their starting quarterback and running back hindering the team. Now in 2023, plenty of buzz surrounds this young team as a potential dark horse to contend. The opportunity to do so rides entirely on the play under center.

Anthony Richardson has the arm strength and playmaking ability to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league, but it's the technique, refinement, and processing that will need work. That type of improvement is most effectively ironed out with live game reps. Unfortunately, the 2023 first-round pick got injured in the fourth game of the year and missed the rest of the season.

Now, the pressure is on. We've seen that this Colts team is already extremely competitive, so Anthony Richardson's play seems to be the potential driving force that takes them from fringe playoff contender to top ball club in the league.

It's a bit unfair, but expectations rise quickly in a fast-paced league like the NFL. Can the 22-year-old stay healthy and play at a level that helps Indianapolis reach its full potential?

Jacksonville Jaguars: DaVon Hamilton, DL

The nose tackle will play a big part in the Jaguars' run defense

This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars made moves to prioritize the offense, and it led to key departures like Darious Williams, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Foley Fatukasi. They've made moves to replace all of them properly, except at nose tackle. That's where DaVon Hamilton steps in.

The 27-year-old entered the league off to a hot start, but injuries derailed his 2023 campaign. Now the defensive tackle enters his fifth season, hoping to reclaim his spot on the interior. In a division that will feature prominent rushers like Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon, the Jaguars will need the front seven to anchor down at the line of scrimmage and Hamilton's filling up the interior will play a big part in that.

The AFC South isn't getting any easier for a Jaguars team that fizzled out in 2023. They operated on a budget defensively and need their in-house pieces to step up in a major way to reclaim the division crown in 2024. However, Hamilton's success may play a pivotal role in their chances.

Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OG

Can the 2023 first-rounder continue to progress?

Hiring Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, the Tennessee Titans are now operating on trench play that emphasizes power and grit from their linemen. With the selection of JC Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team should have their left tackle of the future, but it was Peter Skoronski who was the first investment into rebuilding the unit.

As a tackle out of Northwestern, Skoronski came into the league highly debated on whether he would remain at tackle, or kick inside. Tennessee opted to have him move to left guard, and he turned in a promising rookie campaign to begin his career. Now, with a new offense in place, Skoronski is looking to establish himself as a long-term piece of this team and needs to shine in 2024 to do so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Peter Skoronski was the second-highest rated rookie guard in 2023 per PFF with a score of 61.6. Sidy Sow of the New England Patriots was first with a 64.4.

Skoronski is an excellent technician on the line with outstanding athleticism to pair with it. Where he is still growing his game is by utilizing play strength to help clear space and win against power.

That will be an important part of Callahan's offense, so pressure will be on for him to perform. So far, he's drawn rave reviews at OTAs. However, that hype must be seen during the regular season to stick.

The Titans' offense will sink or swim with Will Levis, but getting him comfortable and confident behind strong protection will be a big piece in helping him succeed. The 22-year-old left guard will play a pivotal role in achieving that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.