While the Kansas City Chiefs have reigned terror in the AFC West, winning the division eight straight years, each season is a fresh start. In the NFL, the outcome of any franchise's campaign can have significant boosts or hindrances throughout the year that have a major impact.

While each player on the field has a role and responsibilities, certain people's play will dictate the trajectory of their ball club in 2024.

Taking a closer look at a division believed to be largely in rebuild mode, each coaching staff and roster has confidence they can turn the narrative in their favor and put forward a strong year. In order to do so, here are the key players to help each team be at their best this season.

Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, EDGE

If Browning can bring the pressure, the Broncos can have a strong defensive unit

Initially drafted into the league as an inside linebacker, Baron Browning transitioned to edge rusher in his second season and put together a promising campaign. However, due to injury, he started 2023 on the PUP List, while the Denver Broncos went and added pass rushers on the open market like Frank Clark and Randy Gregory.

After those two veterans struggled to find their groove with the team, Browning was eligible to return and established himself as one of the league's most exciting pass rushers. With 4.5 sacks in 10 games played, the 25-year-old will now be depended on to take the next step, and be the team's primary pass rusher in 2024.

Make no mistake: The Broncos' emphasis on the season will be on Bo Nix's success. However, if the team can get notable pass-rush production from its current edge room, it is much more talented than anticipated and could be a surprise competitor in the NFL.

Browning's excellent frame, power, and flexibility as a stand-up rusher in Vance Joseph's defense give him all the traits and flashes to capture attention; now, this year, he can fully put himself on the map.

Kansas City Chiefs: Joshua Williams, CB

The defense has a starting spot with Williams' name on it

A potential breakout candidate for 2024, the Chiefs will need one of their young defensive backs to step up this season in order to effectively replace L'Jarius Sneed and continue to work well against opposing passing offenses.

In the 2023 postseason, Williams was called upon to contribute in the team's secondary. With 74 coverage snaps, the 24-year-old allowed just two receptions on five targets for a total of 23 yards.

Now with a vacant spot on the depth chart, Williams will compete with Jaylen Watson, Kamal Hadden, and others to start opposite Trent McDuffie for the defense in 2024. As long as one of these young defenders is able to step up and fill in, then Kansas City will be happy, but after his notable performance throughout the ball club's Super Bowl campaign, he seems to be next in line for the gig.

At 6'3" and 193 pounds, Williams is incredibly lengthy and uses his frame to effectively create disruption at the catch window and close separation from his assignment. Coming out of Fayetteville State in 2022, he was a bit raw entering the league, but it looks like he's taken the next steps. Now he will play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of a third Lombardi Trophy in as many seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders: Aidan O'Connell, QB

Entering his second season, can O'Connell be the QB of the future?

Aidan O'Connell was thrust into the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback position in 2023 after injuries and underwhelming play sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season. As a fourth-round rookie, expectations were low, and his early struggles looked like they may have been for good reason. However, the 25-year-old turned his play around and ended the season strong, ending the year 3-1.

Now he heads into 2024 slated to compete for the starting job against veteran passer Gardner Minshew. While Minshew could be the better option, there is more appeal in the idea that O'Connell has stepped up and won the job through his performance in the offseason. Head coach Antonio Pierce recently shared that the Purdue product has done a nice job positioning himself for the job.

It's early, but this Raiders' offense has the supporting cast to be electric. If O'Connell can further his development in year two of his career, then this team has what it takes to compete for a playoff spot at the season's end.

Los Angeles Chargers: J.K. Dobbins, RB

Almost immediately after being hired as head coach, Jim Harbaugh brought in Greg Roman to operate as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator. From there, the team approach has been centered around improving the ground attack. The team shipped off their top two wideouts, brought in a new stable of ball carriers, and addressed the trenches early by selecting Joe Alt with the fifth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This staff wants the team to win by establishing the run to set up the pass, and have even endorsed that idea when speaking to the press. However, the current running back room is a bit concerning regarding overall talent. Gus Edwards is the projected starter, as the back has a history with Roman and was the leading rusher of the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

However, J.K. Dobbins held the job over him before his torn Achilles in Week 1 of last season. Now, after saying he believes he is back to "100 percent", Dobbins could be the go-to back that this team is looking for.

It's ambitious, and he would likely be worked back slowly, but the highest potential in this current stable of backs is easily the former second-round pick, who has shown flashes when healthy. If he truly is, he could carve out a role in this offense and help the team take the next step forward.

