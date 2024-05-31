Highlights WR Darnell Mooney needs to justify his hefty contract with strong production for the Falcons.

Jaycee Horn's injury-riddled career must turn around, and he needs to be the leader of this defense in 2024.

The Saints need a better ball carrier between the tackles, and Kendre Miller could be the man for the job.

After a season of chaos in 2023, each team in the NFC South has regrouped this offseason with the intention of taking home the division crown. In what was a tight race down the final stretch, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually winning came down to a few variables breaking in their favor.

In 2024, these team's fates could easily be decided by such small margins yet again.

Here are some names to keep an eye on this season as impactful pieces that determine how each ball club's campaign goes through the regular season.

Atlanta Falcons: Darnell Mooney, WR

Mooney got a big payday this offseason, he needs to match it with strong production

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Fontenot led the charge on one of the most notable offseasons as the Atlanta Falcons made waves during free agency and the draft alike. One of the more interesting transactions made during the course of it all was the decision to sign Darnell Mooney on a three-year, $39 million deal. Despite some of the big money we've seen in recent days, this is still a sizeable contract for a receiver.

Many pinpointed Mooney as a potential bargain add for a team looking to get production for cheap, but Atlanta decided to pay him a contract that he'd likely earn after a strong season rather than after posting sub-500-yard campaigns.

The Chicago Bears passing game was less than stellar, so not all fault goes to the 26-year-old, but now he will step into an offense looking to air the ball out, and if he fails to step up it could be detrimental to the organization's hopes of contending.

Kirk Cousins will likely be full-go to start the season, and with weapons like Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Mooney could be viewed as a third option to Zac Robinson, but he will bring a unique skill set from the other two aforementioned weapons, so he'll need to be dependable for the offense through the year. He seems excited about the opportunity so far through training camp.

Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB

Can the defensive back stay healthy to help this team succeed?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps one of the most underrated players in the league, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has showcased some phenomenal talent through the first three seasons of his career. However, he has also missed 29 games in that time, including 11 in 2023.

This offseason, Carolina went all in with an offense-first approach. They hired Dave Canales to help Bryce Young's development, invested heavily in the interior offensive line, and drafted three new skill position players with their first four picks in the draft. The investment to make the offense work is understandable, but it does leave some valid concerns on the defensive side of the football.

Jaycee Horn Stats by Year Year Starts Tackles INTs Deflections 2021 3 5 1 1 2022 13 53 3 7 2023 6 27 0 5

The team didn't ignore the unit though, they made some splashes with signings like D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Jordan Fuller, and Dane Jackson. Still, there will need to be some players stepping up for the group to perform at a strong enough level to declare 2024 a great season.

A player who is capable of doing so, though, is Horn. The 24-year-old has the size, physicality, and athleticism to both go against top wideouts of the opposing offense, but also bring a mentality that inspires the defense to play at another level.

Many are declaring this season as a rebuild year for Carolina to make sure the ship isn't sinking at quarterback. However, a few dominos go in their favor, and this team could surprise folks.

New Orleans Saints: Kendre Miller, RB

The 2023 third-round pick could be a pivotal part of the Saints' offense

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The elephant in the room for the New Orleans Saints offense is that Alvin Kamara has been largely ineffective as a rusher as of late. While the back is still talented in space, he is better as a receiving threat and outside back than he is when taking carries between the tackles.

With the signing of Jamaal Williams last offseason, that issue was believed to be fine, but instead Williams also struggled, creating an ineffecient ground attack.

When Kendre Miller returned for the last game of the season, though, he put up 13 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Saints' offense even exploded for 48 points on the day. Now heading into 2024, the team will need the TCU product to take on the rushing work in his sophomore campaign in order to make the most of their offensive attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Saints rushed for 100+ yards in 2023, they had a record of 5-2.

With a 6'0", 220-pound frame, Miller has the size and physicality to handle grinding out yards, but also has the ability to cut outside and rip off a big gain. Having his presence in the backfield should add another dimension to the offense that allows Derek Carr and the rest of the unit to get easier opportunities. That small difference could help the Saints make the jump to divisional champions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Braswell, EDGE

This defense is in need of pass rush production

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Buccaneers' defense lacked the ability to create pressure for how often they blitzed, and it predictably led to broken coverages and easy passing production. This offseason, the team went into the NFL Draft and added through the trenches by selecting Chris Braswell with the 57th overall pick.

Coming from Alabama, Braswell showed nice size, versatility, and production in his final season, and now is expected to join Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby as the team's primary outside linebacker group to help revamp their production at getting to the quarterback.

With the trade of Carlton Davis III, the team is a bit green at cornerback. The domino effect of a lacking pass rush can't result in extended plays again, or else the Buccaneers' defense will have the same issues as last season and eventually come back to bite this defense.

It's a lot of pressure to put on a rookie defender, but Tampa Bay wants to contend this season, so they'll be counting on him.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.