Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to his former club Liverpool, and the sporting director of the Bundesliga side, Simon Rolfes, has given his verdict on what the future will hold for the Spanish boss.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the footballing world back in January after confirming that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alonso is the 'outstanding candidate' to replace Klopp at Anfield, and it's no surprise considering the sensational job he's done at Leverkusen and his connection to the Merseyside club.

Simon Rolfes is 'sure' Alonso won't join Liverpool

Alonso is comfortable at Leverkusen

Speaking after Leverkusen's impressive 3-0 victory at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, sporting director Rofles addressed rumours that Alonso could depart at the end of the season. When asked whether the Spanish manager would remain in charge for the next campaign, Rofles said...

"Yes I'm sure. One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team."

Before the start of the campaign, Leverkusen agreed a new deal with Alonso which will keep him at the club until 2026. It puts them in a strong negotiating position if Liverpool do arrive at the table attempting to prise their former midfielder away from the German outfit. Leverkusen went five points clear in the Bundesliga after their victory over second-placed Bayern, so it's no surprise that Rofles is desperate to keep Alonso at the club.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 31 Wins 27 Draws 4 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 12-02-24

Alonso has learnt from the best

Alonso has worked under some impressive managers

When players drift into management at the end of their career, there is no doubt they will take little snippets from all the coaches they've worked under throughout their playing days. Alonso has enjoyed an impressive start to life as a manager, and it's hardly a shock considering who he's gained experience and knowledge from over the years.

During his time at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Alonso worked with three of the most iconic managers to have graced the game - Jose Mourinho, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola. The aforementioned trio have differing styles on the pitch, while also having contrasting personalities.

Alonso lifted the Champions League under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez. Although his reputation may have slipped after a disappointing spell with Everton, there's no doubt Benitez was a major success on the other half of Merseyside. The knowledge Alonso would have gained working under these managers has undoubtedly stood him in good stead in his early years of management.