It appears as though the future is set in stone for Real Madrid, with Xabi Alonso looking set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager for the 2025/26 season. Amid rumours that Ancelotti could face the axe following a disappointing campaign at the Bernabeu, it was revealed that the Italian had agreed to become the head coach of the Brazil national team, a job he has been linked with for several years.

This has allowed for an amicable parting of the ways between club and manager, and will reportedly allow Alonso, who has long been viewed as the long-term successor to Ancelotti, to take the hotseat in the Spanish capital. However, despite the fact the current boss won't be in charge for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, it has been explained why Alonso wants to wait until after to join up with the squad.