Alonso is staying at Bayer Leverkusen after an impressive season.

The Spanish manager's decision to stay has been confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool were hoping to bring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to Anfield to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he will be staying with the Bundesliga club.

The Reds outlined Alonso as one of their key targets in their hunt for a new manager after an impressive season with Leverkusen. The German side are flying high at the top of the Bundesliga with a 10-point lead over Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will now be forced to go back to the drawing board, with the Spanish manager going nowhere ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Alonso Won't be Joining Liverpool

The Spanish manager will stay at Leverkusen

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Alonso is set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer with an official announcement to come. The 42-year-old will be staying for another season at least, with a release clause becoming active in 2025. Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who were both pushing to secure his signature, have been informed of his decision to stay put.

The former Liverpool midfielder clearly wants to continue the project he's building with Leverkusen, and it's no surprise, with the German club still competing in three competitions, with the Bundesliga title theirs to lose this season. Romano later added that Alonso is involved with planning new signings for Leverkusen for the summer transfer window, and alongside Liverpool and Bayern, Real Madrid will also keep monitoring their former midfielder for the future.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 29/03/2024

Liverpool still have plenty of time to find an alternative to Alonso, and the backroom team will already have a lengthy shortlist of managers in case this situation happened. With Klopp confirming to the Reds that he was going to be departing with months remaining in the season, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are still in a strong position to bring in an ideal replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso remains the only unbeaten manager in Europe's top-five leagues this season.

Roberto De Zerbi Top of Liverpool's List

Richard Hughes is a big fan of the Brighton manager

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has now claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is top of Liverpool's list as an alternative to Alonso. The Italian coach has done an impressive job with the Seagulls, helping guide them into Europe for the first time. His attractive style of play is likely to be a hit with the supporters at Anfield, and he already has a bit of Premier League experience under his belt.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hughes, who will join the club as sporting director later this year, is a 'big fan' of De Zerbi, and he's likely to have a major say on who the next manager is going to be.

