During his illustrious playing career, Xabi Alonso became a European journeyman, spending time in England with Liverpool, Germany with Bayern Munich and Spain with Real Madrid and Sociedad. The legendary midfielder was a sight to behold with the ball at his feet, carving open defences with his extraordinary vision, exquisite passing abilities and pinpoint accuracy.

Alonso called time on his playing career in July 2017 after making 700 club appearances, winning multiple UEFA Champions League trophies, and 12 other major honours at Anfield, the Allianz Arena, the Santiago Bernabeu and Reale Arena. The Spaniard was also a hit on international duty, part of a La Roja side that became European Champions twice and won their first 2010 World Cup.

Now coaching at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso spent years pulling the strings in the heart of midfield in some of Europe's most glamorous stadiums. But it was one of his former stomping grounds that the former Eibar man loved calling home because of its aura.

Alonso Spoke Glowingly About Anfield's Atmosphere

The Liverpool Hero Hailed The 61,246 capacity stadium

Alonso became one of the most celebrated midfield talents to grace the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, appearing 210 times for the Reds, posting 18 goals and 19 assists. The Spaniard was part of the side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 in the Miracle of Istanbul. While that famous night at Ataturk Stadium is the highlight of his career, he still seemingly favoured playing at the Merseyside giants' glorious Anfield stadium.

The 43-year-old participated in a Legends Match, representing his former Premier League club against Manchester United. He spoke about his affection for one of the oldest stadiums in English football history (via FourFourTwo):

"You still know that you feel it, you have it inside and whenever you have the chance it awakens [you]. I really loved it and a great cause, great atmosphere, best stadium in the world. Great day."

It was clear that Alonso would thrive at Anfield early in his Liverpool spell when he started producing moments of magic in front of the Kop. One of his most eye-catching displays came after five games when he deputised for Steven Gerrard and showcased his playmaking abilities in a 3-0 win over Norwich City in 2004.

There's something special about Champions League nights at Anfield, and Alonso appeared in 20 European games where the Reds made the opposition know 'This is Anfield'. One of his last appearances on home soil for the Merseyside outfit in Europe was a 1-0 win over Marseille, where he assisted Gerrard with the winner:

"[Anfield is] different. You have pretty stadiums all over the world, great atmospheres, Champions League nights - but this is Anfield. The soul, the stands, the lights, it's different and it's pure football. That's why we love it as a player, as a fan, as anyone that comes."

Xabi Alonso Stats At Anfield Club Liverpool Appearances 132 Wins 67 Draws 23 Defeats 42 Goals 8 Assists 12

Will Xabi Alonso Return To Anfield In The Managerial Dugout?

The Spanish coach was heavily linked to replace Jurgen Klopp

It seemed like fate for Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp when the German decided to call time on his Anfield spell in late January. The Spanish tactician's stock was growing as one of Europe's most exciting coaches, propelling Bayer Leverkusen to the top of German football, and ending Bayern's Bundesliga dominance in the process.

Alonso was a heavy favourite to succeed Klopp but turned down the opportunity because he felt he was at the best club for him to develop further as a manager. The Reds turned to Arne Slot, and it's a decision that has worked out well, with the Dutchman steering them to the top of the Premier League during his debut season.

The Spaniard returned to Anfield for a UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Leverkusen, but it wasn't a fond return as his side were thrashed 4-0. This was perhaps a reminder for those who got carried away by his credentials to come into such a high pressure situation as becoming Klopp's heir.

Alonso finds himself viewed by many as the ideal successor for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and there are suggestions in Spain that Florentino Perez has decided he's the man to replace the Italian in the summer of 2025. That will certainly rule an Anfield reunion out for the long term.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/02/2025.