Highlights Potential replacements for Klopp include Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Ange Postecoglou, and Ruben Amorim.

Mohamed Salah is settled at Liverpool and may stay for another season, while Virgil van Dijk nor Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to leave.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip could join Klopp through Anfield exit door this summer.

Jurgen Klopp announcing he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the season came as a big surprise to most. However, Liverpool's owners, FSG, and their senior leadership team have known Klopp's decision for months. They were informed in November.

The timing of Klopp's public announcement was to avoid any distractions ahead of the business end of the season and to ensure the news didn't leak first. This was inevitable with time, especially as the club starts to contact potential replacements.

Liverpool sources insist no one is lined up just yet and several candidates will be approached in a process led by FSG chief Mike Gordon.

Xabi Alonso will be a leading contender to replace Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso will be a leading contender. Alonso has done a fantastic job at Bayern Leverkusen, who are currently top of the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro told me back in November that there is no formal clause allowing Alonso to leave for Liverpool, or any of his other old clubs, but he added no one at Leverkusen will force him to stay if he does want a new challenge.

Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Ange Postecoglou will also be considered. It's understood Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is also admired and an outside contender is Julen Lopetegui, whom journalist Kevin Hatchard previously called "elite" on talkSPORT's gameday podcast. Zinedine Zidane is not currently under consideration.

Related Roberto De Zerbi is "outstanding candidate" to replace Klopp at Liverpool Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season leaves the Reds looking for a successor.

There are plenty of names available, including Jose Mourinho and Xavi (who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season), but Liverpool will be looking for the right personality and strategic fit, not just a top coach and that probably rules out a few names.

Steven Gerrard will also inevitably be linked, but it would be a big risk given his Premier League record as a manager and the fact he hasn't won a game with current club Al-Ettifaq since October. Gerrard only just signed a new lucrative extension with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, but Liverpool vacancies don't come around too often; and it's clear if Liverpool were to make an approach he would be interested. He should not be viewed as a frontrunner or likely appointment at this stage, though.

Klopp's departure isn't expected to have a huge impact on whether certain star names stay or go this summer. But Liverpool will want to know Klopp's replacement sooner rather than later so the squad stays settled. Liverpool rarely do anything without due process and planning, so there is a calmness at the club because a succession plan is firmly in place. Liverpool deserve credit for how they handle big changes on and off the field.

Salah is settled at Liverpool amid Klopp news

The biggest talking point this summer will be surrounding the future of Mo Salah. There will almost certainly be another Saudi approach after Liverpool rejected a package worth £150m last summer from Al-Ittihad. Dealmakers spoke directly to Gordon in an amicable conversation and a second formal bid was never made because it was clear Liverpool wouldn't be swayed.

Mohamed Salah's numbers at Liverpool by season Goals Assists 2017-18 44 16 2018-19 27 12 2019-20 23 13 2020-21 31 6 2021-22 31 16 2022-23 30 16 2023-24 18 9 Total 204 88 Statistics according to Transfermarkt (correct as of 29-01-24)

Al-Hilal, rather than Al-Ittihad, might be the Saudi club to return with a bid this summer, but it's important to note Salah is settled at Liverpool. He is contracted until 2025 and staying another season can't be ruled out even though Saudi dealmakers will try again.

I don't think Klopp's pending departure will influence Virgil van Dijk's future despite the Liverpool captain stating it's too early to comment on his future. Van Dijk turns 33 this summer, so naturally long-term replacements are already being sounded out. It's the same with Chelsea and Thiago Silva, but that hasn't stopped the Brazilian being a regular starter at 39. Liverpool don't want to lose Van Dijk just yet so it will be down to any new manager to help convince him to stay.

Liverpool also have no plans to let Trent Alexander-Arnold go, which should come as no surprise. The key question for a new Liverpool manager is just where to play him. Perhaps we'll see him move more regularly into midfield. Alexander Arnold's current deal expires in summer 2025, but there is currently no fear a new deal won't be agreed.

Thiago Alcantara could join Klopp in leaving Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara is likely to leave this summer when his contract expires. Several Saudi clubs, including Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, are trying to get him to sign a pre-contract. Joel Matip is also of interest to Ettifaq and is another player expected to leave this summer. Matip is out of contract at the end of the season, so having ruptured his ACL against Fulham last year, could have played his final game for the club. Klopp hasn't ruled out a new deal, but it's more likely Matip moves on.

Related Liverpool 'looking at contract talks' for Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk Liverpool might not be busy in the January transfer window, with their focus on renewing the contracts of some of their key stars.

It's obvious Liverpool have a clear plan. It's easy to scaremonger, and link Klopp's exit to an Anfield exodus, but the truth is some older-player departures were already anticipated and would have happened even if Klopp stayed.

But the one to watch is Salah, because Liverpool would love to keep him for next season, and it will likely all come down to whether Salah is tempted by a new challenge in Saudi or intent on challenging at the highest level in Europe for at least another year. The sooner Liverpool know their new manager, the sooner Salah can be spoken to. But don't rule out Klopp still having an impact on the Salah story. Klopp said he didn't want to interfere with the recruitment process for his replacement, but that doesn't mean he won't give his opinion to key players on their future beyond his time at Liverpool.