Highlights Xabi Alonso may make a decision on his future by the end of April amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer to secure Alonso's signature, hoping to beat competition from Bayern.

Richard Hughes, Liverpool's sporting director, has a good relationship with Alonso's agent, potentially giving Liverpool an advantage.

Liverpool are in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso at Anfield this summer as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and journalist Raphael Honigstein has provided an update on when the Spanish manager could make a decision on his future, with Bayern Munich also interested.

Klopp announced that he would be departing Liverpool at the end of the campaign, leaving the Reds with a major decision to make. Alonso has been linked with a move to Anfield, but the Merseyside outfit are set to face competition in the race to secure his signature. It's no surprise, considering the sensational job he's doing with Leverkusen this season.

Alonso to Make Decision Next Month

Discussions are ongoing

Sources recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are preparing an offer to prise Alonso away from Leverkusen as they hope to steal a march on Bayern, who are also hoping to appoint the former Real Madrid midfielder. For now, Alonso will be focusing on lifting the Bundesliga title, with his side yet to lose a game in all competitions so far this campaign.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 22/03/2024

Speaking on The Daily Football Briefing podcast, journalist Honigstein has claimed that discussions are happening now, during the international break, and he's likely to make a decision by the end of April...

"So am insisting he's made up his mind, some are saying he's definitely not made up his mind. My hunch is that these are discussions that are happening now, in the international break, which is a good time for this, and that he will, out of courtesy of all the clubs involved including Leverkusen, probably make a decision by the end of April. That would be my timeframe."

It's set to be a nervous wait for Leverkusen, Bayern, and Liverpool as they hope that Alonso will be in charge of their side in time for next season. Either way, all three clubs will need a succession plan in place in case the Spanish coach decides to move elsewhere.

Related Richard Hughes Will Lose Liverpool Trio 'Expected to Leave' Liverpool trio Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Adrian are all expected to leave at the end of their contracts in the summer.

Richard Hughes Could Help Liverpool in Alonso Race

Hughes has relationship with Alonso's agent

According to journalist Bence Bocsak, Richard Hughes, who was recently brought in as Liverpool's sporting director ahead of next season, is on good terms with Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez. One of his other clients, Andoni Iraola, was appointed by Bournemouth back in 2023. Hughes is currently at the Cherries until he departs later this year to make the move to Anfield.

Whether his relationship with Ibanez is strong enough to give the Reds an advantage in the race remains to be seen, but the Merseyside club will be hoping it will allow them to storm ahead of Bayern and convince the 44-year-old to come back to Anfield.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt