Xabi Alonso was an excellent footballer who shone for some of the biggest clubs during his career. The former midfielder represented Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among others on the pitch and he was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park. He won a plethora of trophies at both club and international level and he was a key figure during Spain's reign of dominance in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Once he retired from the game, he transitioned into management and has since shown he's just as good in the hot seat as he was on the pitch. After spending time managing the Real Sociedad B team, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 and took the German side to heights they'd never reached before. He guided the club to an undefeated season in the Bundesliga, helping them win their first ever league title.

Now, he's on his way to manage Real Madrid and has gone from strength to strength in his role. All in all, he's demonstrated his incredible football IQ repeatedly over the yea