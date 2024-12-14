Xabi Alonso had a brilliant Champions League career as a player, winning the competition three times in spells with Liverpool and Real Madrid. The current Bayer Leverkusen manager is in the midst of his first campaign in Europe's top competition in the dugout.

He'll be hopeful of forging a successful career in the tournament as a manager, but the Spaniard's accomplishments on the pitch will be extremely hard to surpass. He played with some of the greatest players the Champions League has seen. Hence why he was well positioned to name a 'dream' XI, which he did in 2015.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Steven Gerrard, the selected team has a combined 31 Champions League triumphs between them. What a team it would be.

GK: Manuel Neuer

Champions League trophies: 2

Picking a goalkeeper in a 'dream' Champions League XI was never going to be an easy task. Alonso played alongside iconic figures such as Pepe Reina, Iker Casillas and Victor Valdes in his career, but opted for Bayern Munich's revolutionary sweeper-keeper, Manuel Neuer:

"I have played with some fantastic goalkeepers, but he is the best. It isn’t just the ability he has to make saves, but how good he is outfield and the fantastic composure that he always shows on the ball."

RB: Philipp Lahm

Champions League trophies: 1

Another of Bayern's modern-day greats, Philipp Lahm, was world-class in several positions. Whether it be right-back, left-back or central midfield, the German international was as composed on the ball as anyone and his former teammate had a glowing appraisal:

"Such a great player for Bayern, his leadership and qualities. He is comfortably one of the top five defenders of the last 10 years."

CB: Sergio Ramos

Champions League trophies: 4

In his younger days, he was viewed as an erratic full-back, but Sergio Ramos blossomed into one of the most dominant central defenders the European game has seen. The Real Madrid stalwart was solid at the back and always popped up with important goals, such as a last-gasp equaliser in the 2014 final against local rivals Atletico. Alonso had high praise for his ex-colleague:

"When Sergio is mentally on the top of his game, then I think he is the best there is. He is a leader, he gives everything, and as a player in midfield he is the sort of defender that makes you feel very comfortable being behind you."

CB: Carles Puyol

Champions League trophies: 3

Making up an all-Spanish centre-back pairing is Carles Puyol. Barcelona's great leader marshalled the backline and kept a star-studded team focused during one of the most fruitful spells of the Catalonian side's history. Alonso pointed to the defender's impressive international CV as further proof of his importance to both club and country:

"So important for Spain’s success at the Euros in 2008 and then was even better when we won the World Cup in 2010. So dependable at the back, and then scored that winning goal against Germany in the semi-final."

LB: David Alaba

Champions League trophies: 4

Most would immediately consider Marcelo, Ashley Cole or Roberto Carlos as the left-back in a dream Champions League XI. While that trio are among the best players to ever play the role, it was actually one of Alonso's former teammates at Bayern Munich, David Alaba, who was chosen on this occasion. The four-time winner caught the midfielder's attention immediately in Bavaria:

"One of those players who I think does not get the recognition outside of Germany and Austria he deserves. Maybe the most complete full-back in the world who can attack and defend brilliantly. When I joined Bayern, it was him and Neuer who impressed me the most."

CM: Xavi

Champions League trophies: 4

Alonso may have quietly been frustrated to play in perhaps the greatest era Spanish football has had in terms of world-class midfield players. The likes of Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Busquets were all competing with him for a place in the national team. While all three men were sensational in the Champions League, it was the heartbeat of Barcelona's most dominant side, Xavi, who gained recognition from his compatriot:

"Such an intelligent player, and proof that you don’t have to cover 100 miles to be effective. So much of Spain’s success was because we played with so many midfield players, and Xavi was at the centre of everything."

CM: Steven Gerrard

Champions League trophies: 1

Steven Gerrard is one of the most iconic midfielders to have appeared in Europe's elite competition for the part he played in Liverpool's memorable comeback win vs AC Milan in the 2005 final. The pair played together at Anfield from 2004 to 2009, and both shared a great respect for one another:

"He is a great friend and has been a big influence on my life. As a player, it is about so much more than his obvious ability. It’s his behaviour, his leadership, the values that he stands for and what he represents as a captain."

CM: Paul Scholes

Champions League trophies: 2

Another of the Premier League's all-time greatest midfielders, Paul Scholes' success translated to the European stage when he lifted the biggest continental prize in both 1999 and 2008. However, Alonso doesn't feel the technically gifted Manchester United icon gets enough credit outside his native England:

"In Spain, you would not believe how well respected he is by professionals and journalists. Maybe because he was quiet off the field he never got the right praise in England because he likes to keep a low profile. Technically, he could have played in any league in the world."

CAM: Zinedine Zidane

Champions League trophies: 1

Alonso arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu too late to share a dressing room with world-class Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. The scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Champions League history - a first-time volley in the 2002 final - was the master of elegance. Alonso did play against the box-to-box sensation and noted:

"I played against him when he was at Madrid and also against France, then of course he was part of the staff when I was playing for Real. At his peak, he was on a different level to anybody, made the most difficult of things look easy."

ST: Lionel Messi

Champions League trophies: 4

Lionel Messi is one of the players defenders feared the most throughout his career, but more specifically on Champions League nights during his reign with Barcelona. The Argentine playmaker is largely accepted as the greatest footballer of all time, and he easily makes Alonso's side. The pair went head-to-head many times in El Clasico clashes, but the Spaniard sang his former foe's praises:

"To have two players like Messi and Ronaldo in the same era is pretty rare. The individual brilliance that they are capable of sets them apart. It is no surprise that they have won so many Ballons d'Or between them."

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Champions League trophies: 5

The competition's all-time leading goalscorer - and Alonso's ex-teammate - was always going to make his way into the XI. Cristiano Ronaldo has a strong case for being the greatest player in Champions League history. His old Real Madrid clubmate branded the Portuguese superstar the best goalscorer he ever played with:

"If you looked at his goalscoring record for Real Madrid and you hadn’t witnessed it yourself, then you just wouldn’t believe that it is possible. I have been privileged to play with some amazing players, but he is the best."

Statistics in this article courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-12-24.