Xabi Alonso was a brilliant player in his prime. Now a manager, the Bayer Leverkusen boss was one of the best midfielders os his generation, winning major honours at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

In England, he is best remembered for his time with the Reds. He left a great impression on the Premier League and it seems as though Anfield left its mark on him too, as he has claimed it is the 'best stadium in the world'.

When speaking in an interview with the Guardian in 2016, five years after he left the Reds, Alonso named the one player at Liverpool who was his favourite teammate. He stated that Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Dietmar Hamann all had a big influence on him but one man stood out above the rest.