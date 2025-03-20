There are very few countries that know how to develop world-class midfielders quite like Spain. Over the last two decades, La Roja's success has largely been defined by the incredible players they had in the engine room who could control games and implement the pass-and-move style that is so famous in the country.

Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Rodri, Cesc Fabregas. The list of Spanish midfield greats goes on. Another name that falls into that very category is Xabi Alonso. The current Bayer Leverkusen boss was an incredible technician for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. And his career on the sidelines has proven he knows how to identify what players fit a system. Back in 2010, Alonso named one surprising English midfielder he felt could seamlessly fit into the Spain squad.

Alonso Named Michael Carrick as England Player Good Enough For Spain

The Spaniard explained why Carrick would've been such a good fit in Vicente Del Bosque's team