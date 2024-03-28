Highlights Xabi Alonso will likely not become the next Liverpool manager, despite being a strong favourite.

Alonso has excelled at Bayer Leverkusen, and seems set to lead them to their first Bundesliga title.

Liverpool are now looking for alternatives with Alonso looking set to stay in Germany.

Despite appearing to be the clear favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, it seems as though Xabi Alonso will not become the next Liverpool manager if reports are to be believed.

The Spaniard has done a remarkable job as Bayer Leverkusen boss, guiding them to what will surely be the first Bundesliga title in their history. This has led to speculation that he would return to the club where he won his first Champions League trophy to take over from the legendary German, who announced he would be leaving at the end of the season.

While it seemed quite possible that Alonso would make the move, a recent update has shot down the possibility, with the 42-year-old set to stay in Germany.

Liverpool Look Elsewhere in Manager Search

Xabi Alonso is keen to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

According to a story from The Times, Liverpool are set to remove their former deep-lying midfielder from their managerial shortlist. The report states that while there was interest in Alonso, the club have decided to look elsewhere after it was indicated to them that the former Real Madrid man was eager to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season to continue the good work he has started at the BayArena.

Liverpool were not the only ones interested in the former World Cup winner's signature. Bayern Munich, another of Alonso's former clubs, were also heavily interested in acquiring their ex-midfield maestro's services after he will almost definitely end their 11-year Bundesliga domination. The Bavarians are on the lookout for a new boss after it was announced that the club would part ways with Thomas Tuchel come the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: The earliest Bayer Leverkusen could be crowned Bundesliga champions is Matchday 29 (13th-14th April).

The news that Alonso plans to stay at Leverkusen is not only a surprising one, but will be a bitter blow for the two European giants who both seemed desperate to land one of the hottest properties in management.

Liverpool's Managerial Targets

With the Spanish tactician now out of the equation, Liverpool's attention has turned to other suitable candidates for the soon-to-be vacant role. According to the report, Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting's Ruben Amorim are two of the front runners at this current stage.

The Seagulls boss has impressed many since he arrived on the south coast in October 2022. Replacing Graham Potter who had also worked wonders at the club, the Italian has led Brighton to new heights, including a run in the Europa League before being eliminated by Roma. His first match in charge was actually against Liverpool, which finished in a 3-3 draw. At the time of writing, De Zerbi has a win record of 46.8%, being victorious in 37 of his 79 games in charge.

On the other side of the coin, Amorim has earned himself plenty of plaudits for the work he is doing at Sporting CP. Having been in charge since 2020, the former Portuguese international has guided his team to one league title and three Portuguese league cups. His win record stands at a whopping 69.8%, with 141 wins from 202 games.