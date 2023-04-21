Highlights Xabi Alonso is proving to be a successful manager at Bayer Leverkusen due to his tactical brilliance.

Several former players have taken to the dugout over the years. To be a great professional footballer is a great achievement itself. However, to also be an excellent manager puts you on another level.

The likes of Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane are two names who have enjoyed a fair bit of joy in the dugout after their respective playing careers, and fans could be witnessing another former legend becoming an incredibly successful tactician in the shape of Xabi Alonso. The ex-World Cup winner with his beloved Spain has taken to the role like a duck to water.

While there may be a fair few fans who are shocked by the Spaniard's success so far, Alonso's former coach, Jose Mourinho predicted it over five years ago. The Portuguese mastermind, who is one of the best managers to have ever stepped foot in the Premier League, saw the 42-year-old's success from a mile away.

Mourinho Full of Praise for Alonso

Portuguese Coach Claimed Former Player had Conditions to Succeed

Mourinho sat down at a Top Eleven conference, reported via Mail Online, in 2019 and - ahead of time - predicted Alonso has all the attributes to become an elite manager.

Three years later, the former Real Madrid midfield string-puller was appointed head coach of Leverkusen following Gerardo Seoane’s sacking. His success with his club is no surprise to his former boss, who said: “His father was a manager, so he grew up similar to me. He was born with a father-player, he grew up with a father-manager, then he became a player – of course much better than I was.”

“Then he became a player, a top player. His position on the pitch and his knowledge of the game – very high. And then he played in Spain, in England and in Germany. And he was coached by Guardiola in Bayern; by myself in Real Madrid; by Ancelotti in Real Madrid; by Benitez in Liverpool.

“So I think if you put all this together, I think Xabi has conditions to be a very good coach.”

Alonso's Time Under Mourinho

Spaniard Enjoyed Great Success at Real Madrid

The Leverkusen manager was part of Los Blancos between 2009 and 2014 and went on to play 236 times for the club, establishing himself as one of the best holding midfielders of his generation in the process. During that time, he was coached by former Chelsea boss Mourinho, who moved to Madrid in 2010.

The pair combined forces in the Spanish capital and began an all-action era between two of Spain's heavyweights, Madrid and Barcelona. The duo of Alonso and Mourinho won the 2011/12 La Liga title against Guardiola's side, and a year prior, they secured Madrid a Copa del Rey title against Barca, thanks to a 103rd-minute Cristiano Ronaldo header.

Alonso's Achievements at Leverkusen

Top Clubs are Already After His Signature

The last couple of years have seen Alonso take the football industry by storm as a manager. The Spaniard started off coaching Real Madrid's under-14 side before he moved on to Real Sociedad's B team, but it was his appointment at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 that took his career to the next level.

The Bundesliga side were struggling when he took charge, but he's transformed them into one of the best teams in Europe over the last 17 months. They look destined to get their hands on the league title in the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to Alonso's tactical brilliance.

He's done a remarkable job in Germany since joining the club, and that has been recognised by numerous clubs around the world. Some of the biggest teams in football have taken notice of Alonso's work and are interested in luring him away from the Black and Reds. No matter where he ends up, fans will be excited to see what comes next for one of the most exciting managerial prospects in the world.