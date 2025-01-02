It must suck to compete against Scottie Scheffler. Not only is the American athlete the clear No.1 golfer on the entire planet but, as it turns out, he's also a good dude and impossible to hate.

That's according to golf's No.2-ranked Xander Schauffele, who is currently playing The Sentry tournament in Hawaii, as another season of PGA Tour golf gets underway. "He's a 10 out of 10 guy in my opinion," Schauffele said, according to Golf Week.

Schauffele also talked about a weakness in his own game and how he intends to correct that in 2025 so he can do his best to cut the gap that exists in the ranking system between himself, and Scheffler. He may even get an opportune moment to do so at this weekend's competition.

These Are Scottie Scheffler's 'True Colors'

Scheffler is 'a beast,' according to Xander Schauffele