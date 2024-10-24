Manchester United manager target Xavi reportedly wants the Red Devils to raid his former club Barcelona for winger Raphinha if he replaces Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish tactician has allegedly earmarked the Brazilian attacker as his first signing in Manchester and has already made his intentions clear to United chiefs regarding the former Leeds player.

Xavi has identified Raphinha as a key signing to boost Man United’s underperforming frontline, which has struggled for goals under Ten Hag this season, managing just seven in their first eight Premier League matches.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona would be willing to let Raphinha go for a fee in the region of £83m – a price considered too high for any interested clubs at present.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Barca’s key players this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in his first 13 appearances under Hansi Flick.

Raphinha, who was praised as 'the best player in the world' on Wednesday, stole the show in Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, scoring a hat-trick to propel the Catalans to a statement win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha netted a hat-trick against Bayern in what was his 100th appearance for Barcelona across all competitions.

According to Fichajes, Raphinha’s potential arrival at Man United could pave the way for Marcus Rashford’s departure, as the Brazilian would be viewed as a replacement and a new component in a front three alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Raphinha has undergone a remarkable transformation under Flick this season, thriving in the German tactician's system and taking on new roles for Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has been utilised either as a No 10 behind Robert Lewandowski or as a left-winger, despite predominantly playing on the right side of the attack throughout his career.

The 29-cap Brazilian international has less than three years remaining on his initial five-year deal, which is set to expire in June 2027.

Raphinha's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 10 Goals 5 Assists 5 Expected goals 5.7 Expected assisted goals 5.5 Minutes played 817

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.