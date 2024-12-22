As one of the finest midfielders of his generation, Xavi Hernandez played football in some of the most remarkable venues in the world. The Spain international turned out at Barcelona's famous Camp Nou each week during his 18-year spell with the Spanish giants.

However, it was an English stadium that left him 'speechless' on a Champions League night in 2001. The Premier League is home to some of the best atmospheres in world football, especially on big European occasions. Meanwhile, of course, Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium are well-known for their energy inside the grounds in Scotland.

Recalling a fixture in Europe's elite competition in November 2001, Xavi claimed Anfield's atmosphere caught him off guard. Barca would run out 3-1 winners on the night but the home Liverpool fans impressed the playmaker.

Back in 2016, he looked back at the famous atmosphere in the Kop, saying (per the Liverpool Echo): "The fans remained for the whole game and never stopped applauding their team. I couldn’t believe it. I was speechless."

Xavi's Admiration For Liverpool

It's not just the atmosphere the Spaniard appreciates

Xavi and Liverpool's paths crossed again several more times, with the Reds becoming the first English club to win at Barcelona's home ground in 2007 thanks to goals from Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise. While he was always on the other side on the pitch, the Spanish midfielder clearly has a strong admiration for the English giants.

Speaking about one specific Liverpool icon who caught his eyes as a young fan, Xavi recalled: "I remember watching John Barnes at Liverpool - wow, what a player he was." The former winger is one of the greatest players in the club's history, but not a name that someone from Spain would be expected to know.

Describing his admiration for the way the beautiful game is viewed in England, Xavi explained during an interview with FourFourTwo: "English football has always been in Spain’s retina. England breathes football in a way Spain doesn’t. In England, a footballer is like a god."

In fact, Xavi is a big enough fan of the British game, that he once named an all-time UK XI, including the likes of Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney.