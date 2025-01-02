Xavi spent 17 years in Barcelona's first team, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. He also won multiple domestic cups, including the Copa del Rey on three occasions. As well as this, he made over 100 appearances for Spain, picking up three major honours, including the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

The 44-year-old spent the last four years of his career at Al Sadd before retiring in 2019. In 2020, he revealed who he thought were the four greatest players in football history. Two of his former teammates at the Catalan giants were included in his top four, including Lionel Messi. The other two names were established players in the game, with impressive records for club and country.

Xavi Named 4 Greatest Players

Former teammates Messi and Ronaldinho made the cut

Xavi has played in Champions League and World Cup finals, winning trophies with some of the greatest players the game has ever seen. When asked about the four best players in football history during an interview with Globo Esporte, he said:

"Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow. "He [Ronaldinho] is with the best – with Ronaldo 'Fenomeno', with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group."

The former Spanish midfielder played alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona from 2003 to 2008. During this time, they won the league twice and the Champions League in 2006, beating Arsenal in the final. The Brazilian playmaker was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2005 for his performances. Xavi gave his opinion on Ronaldinho's career during the same interview. He said:

"Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was constancy. "Perhaps he lacked constancy in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the constancy of the last few years."

Unsurprisingly, both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made Xavi's top four. There were some high-profile El Clasico matches between 2009 and 2018 when Messi and Ronaldo faced off against each other. The Argentinian scored 26 and registered 14 assists in 47 matches against Los Blancos, while Ronaldo scored 20 in 34 games against the Catalan club. These two iconic forwards have both scored over 850 career goals and are widely known as the two greatest football players of all time. Between the two legends of the game, they have 13 Ballon d'Or awards.

Finally, Ronaldo Nazario, nicknamed 'O Fenomeno' or 'R9', was the other player that Xavi named among his greatest players in history. The Brazilian striker spent time at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning trophies for both teams. His most notable achievements were in 1994 and 2002, when he won the World Cup for his country, winning the Golden Boot in the latter.

