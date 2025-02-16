Xavi Hernandez was a brilliant footballer. Arguably, the best midfielder of his generation, he won essentially all the game has to offer with Spain and Barcelona.

Now in his 40s and long since retired, his first forays into management have not been quite as impressive as his playing career. After retiring in 2019, he stayed at Al Sadd and became first-team manager winning four trophies in Qatar.

This – coupled with his illustrious past – was enough to ensure he would land the head coach role at Barcelona in 2021. He won La Liga in 2023, and the Spanish Super Cup the same year, but these were his only honour during his time in charge at the Camp Nou.

Struggling to live up to the high standards demanded at Barca, he was sacked in 2024. In his three years as manager, Xavi came across plenty of strong teams and three players have stuck out in his mind as his strongest opponents. When asked to name his three 'toughest opponents', he told Mundo Deportivo:

“Rashford cost us a lot. Also Vinicius [Junior], [Karim] Benzema…”

Related Xavi Named 4 Players He Thought Could Replace Lionel Messi as World’s Best Footballer Raheem Sterling, in 2019, was named as one of the footballers that could surpass Lionel Messi by former Barcelona man Xavi Hernandez.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United (Aston Villa)

Considering Marcus Rashford's recent struggles for form and confidence, it may surprise some to see Xavi hold the Englishman in such high esteem. That said, it was not the first time the Spaniard had praised the man now on loan at Aston Villa. Ahead of a game vs Manchester United, he once told the press:

“In the transition, he is very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford. He’s one of the most dangerous players now in Europe, yeah. He’s very fast, he is very good at dribbling in one-versus-one.”

His record against Barcelona in general isn't particularly good but he is undefeated when playing against Xavi's team. They met in the Europa League in 2023, drawing the first leg and then winning the second – with Rashford scoring once as the Red Devils went through 4-3 on aggregate.

Rashford vs Barcelona Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists 5 1 1 2 1 0

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has been one of the best wingers in the world for some time now, so it's little wonder he caused Xavi and Barcelona some headaches when they met. Most famously, he bagged a hat-trick against the former midfielder's team when the two giants met in the 2024 Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi appears to greatly respect the Brazilian's talent, even once comparing him to past teammate Neymar when suggesting the Real Madrid player actually deserves more protection from referees:

Vinicius, who is very good one-on-one, causes the opponent to be more aggressive. That also happened with Neymar. There is a referee and a committee that must do their job."

Vinicius Jr vs Barcelona Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists 19 10 1 8 7 5

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid (Al-Ittihad)

Karim Benzema was one of the best players to ever line up for Real Madrid, winning countless honours with the club. Across his entire career, he took on Barcelona 46 times – including three games as a Lyon player – and bagged a combined 27 goal contributions against the familiar foes in total.

Xavi praised Benzema in 2022, calling him up there with the best strikers in the world, saying: "The best? There's him [Robert Lewandowski], Benzema and also [Erling] Haaland."

It's hard to argue with that as the Frenchman the 2022 Ballon d'Or as a recognition of his elite talent. He now plays in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad​​​​​​, having left in 2023.

Benzema vs Barcelona Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists 46 15 10 21 16 11

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 16/02/25