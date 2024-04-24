Highlights Xavi has decided to reverse his decision to leave Barcelona.

The manager previously decided to quit the Spanish club at the end of the season, but will now remain in charge.

He was convinced to stay after a meeting with Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.

Xavi has made a sensational U-turn, reversing his decision to step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season. The Spaniard was appointed manager of the Spanish club in 2021, returning to the side he'd spent 17 years with as a player. Despite winning a La Liga trophy with the club, Xavi announced his intention to leave at the end of the campaign back in January.

The decision came amid a poor spell for the club, with his place in charge coming under increased pressure and scrutiny. The former midfielder has now changed his mind, though, and has formally announced his intentions to stay on as Barcelona manager beyond this season and into the next.

Xavi Decided to Reverse his Decision After a Club Meeting

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta convinced him to stay

Xavi changed his mind after a meeting with his higher-ups at Barcelona. According to Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news on X, the Spaniard was convinced to stay by the club's president, Joan Laporta. The club have laid out some conditions for him to continue in the job, and he has accepted them.

In a time of turmoil for Barcelona, with financial difficulties and several disappointing managerial reigns, Xavi came in and helped turn the tide somewhat for the club. Taking them back to a La Liga title, the side's fans will likely be thrilled at the news of his decision to stay. He's been a strong manager for them. Still, it's nowhere close to how good he was on the pitch at Camp Nou.

Xavi is One of the Best Midfielders Ever

He's undoubtedly one of Barcelona's greatest-ever players

When Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager back in 2021, it was met with huge fanfare and for good reason. He's a legend at the club and that's down to his incredible performances on the pitch for close to 20 years. Alongside Andres Iniesta, he formed the greatest midfield partnership of all time. No one could teach either man as they won a plethora of trophies at the Catalan giants.

Few players could pass like Xavi, and it's been tough finding someone to replace him at Camp Nou since he left in 2015. Still, he's back now and while he hasn't quite reached the same lofty heights that he managed to during his playing days, there's no reason that the Spaniard can't come close in the future, as he remains as Barcelona coach for the foreseeable future.