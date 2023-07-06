Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta will be keen to bring in reinforcements at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Xavi Simons

Simons signed for PSV last summer from French side Paris Saint-Germain, but the latter are able to re-sign the young midfielder for a minimal fee.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Simons has a buy-back clause in his contract, meaning PSG can sign the Dutchman for just €6m (£5.14m).

Considering how Simons has kicked on since making the move to his home country, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the French club activate the clause, even if it's just to sell him on.

The 20-year-old recently spoke about his future at PSV, saying: "Clearly a lot has changed now. I haven’t met or spoken to the new manager yet. I will speak to him and sit with PSV, then decide my future. I’m aware of PSG clause to bring me back — but as far as I’m aware they also don’t have a manager yet."

Although a PSG return is a viable option for Simons, the Mirror have reported that Arsenal are interested in signing the youngster.

The report adds that Simons, who was labelled as a future 'world-class' player by Rafael van der Vaart, has recently switched agents, joining a group who have 'extensive links' with the Gunners.

What has Brown said about Simons?

Brown has confirmed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Simons and the north London club are interested in him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I know they have been offered Xavi Simons. They do have an interest there but haven't followed it up as yet. Romeo Lavia, they've clearly enquired about, so that would make him, of those names, the more likely to join.

"But as I say, I think that for Arsenal to buy another midfielder, once the Declan Rice deal is done, I think they'll be looking to move somebody out first."

Would Simons be a good signing for Arsenal?

Although Simons is extremely talented and enjoyed an impressive season with PSV, it's difficult to see how he fits in.

The PSV midfielder scored a sensational 19 league goals and provided eight assists in 34 starts, as per FBref.

Simons has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder during his career, as per Transfermarkt, meaning he will have to compete with Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, and now Kai Havertz, who could potentially be used in this role.

What's happening at Arsenal this summer?

As mentioned, Havertz has completed his move to the Emirates for a fee of £65m, as per Sky Sports.

David Ornstein has now confirmed that Arsenal and West Ham United have reached a full agreement for the transfer of Rice, who will now join in a deal worth £105m.

It's understood that the Gunners are now looking to close a deal for Jurrien Timber, so you'd imagine it could be time for the club to offload some players rather than make new additions.