Highlights Xavi Simons scored a stunning goal in the Euro 2024 semi-final for the Netherlands against England.

The Paris Saint-Germain youngster rifled in a long-range effort to stun the Three Lions inside the opening 10 minutes.

Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot to bring England level shortly after Simons' wonderful strike.

Xavi Simons scored one of the goals of the tournament in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final against England. With a place in the final against Spain at stake, the midfielder gave his side the advantage inside the opening 10 minutes with a wonderful hit from long-range.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: His wonderful goal against England marked the first time Xavi Simons has found the net in a major international tournament for the Netherlands.

The midfielder has been one of the standout performers in the Dutch team throughout the summer, alongside Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. Ronald Koeman has shown faith in Simons' abilities as the main playmaker in his team, and that has paid off to date.

With no clear favourite heading into the encounter, the Paris Saint-Germain player took the game by the scruff of the neck in the opening exchanges. Moments earlier, he had the opportunity to play Donyell Malen through on goal during a counter-attack, but his pass was slightly under-hit.

Xavi Simons Stuns England

He drove at the defence before unleashing a thunderbolt

Just moments after that failed through ball, Simons made amends as he picked the ball up outside the penalty area and smashed the ball into the far top corner. The 21-year-old's effort flew past a despairing Jordan Pickford in the England goal. View the moment below:

Koeman's side were heavily backed by their incredible travelling support. Dortmund was flooded full of Dutch fans for the game and everyone in orange was sent into euphoria, although that feeling wouldn't last for too long as the opposition quickly made their way back into the match.

England Draw Level Through Kane

The striker rifled home a controversial penalty

The Three Lions stepped up their efforts to create chances shortly after falling behind and Gareth Southgate's men didn't have to wait long until they were given the opportunity to draw level. Harry Kane volleyed an effort over the crossbar but the Bayern Munich striker was caught while taking his shot by Denzel Dumfries.

After a VAR check, the referee was advised to take another look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. Upon his review, the official pointed to the spot. Kane was the man to step up after missing the chance to take a spot kick in the previous round's penalty shootout. He calmly fired the ball into the bottom corner despite Bart Verbruggen guessing the right way to extend his impressive record. England didn't have to wait long to be back on level terms, but there was plenty of controversy surrounding the penalty decision.

A back-and-forth start to the final four tie saw chances fall the way of both teams, with neither looking like clear favourites to progress to the final against Luis de la Fuente's impressive Spanish side. Kane's strike was his third of the tournament, drawing him level with Dani Olmo and Cody Gakpo in the Golden Boot race.