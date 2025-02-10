Although supporters are inclined to think of the modern day and the modern day only, there will be a time when the up-and-coming stars of today will be carrying the torch at the top of the beautiful game – but Xavi Hernandez was doing that back in 2019.

In fact, Barcelona’s central midfielder-turned-manager name-dropped a quartet of players who could succeed eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the best player in world football. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah were chosen, as was Raheem Sterling.

“You look at young players who can be crowned the future best in the world and you still think of Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Mohamed] Salah, and of course Sterling,” the ex-engine room maestro claimed, as reported by The Mirror.

I look at the moment – and Sterling is winning that race. He’s always been a good player, a dangerous player, but under Pep he has become one of the best in the world.

He continued, “I know how Pep works – he would have worked closely with him since his arrival – where he needs to improve and what he needed to work on. We’re now seeing the results of that – he’s still young and can be the world’s best.”

Raheem Sterling

Current club: Arsenal (on loan from Chelsea)