Highlights Xavi has confirmed that he will leave Barcelona at the end of 2023/24 season, stating that a change in leadership is needed for the team's turnaround.

Barcelona's recent poor results, including 5-3 loss to Villarreal, have increased pressure on Xavi.

Xavi made decision to leave after speaking with club's board, stating it's time for change.

Xavi has confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season, following the Blaugrana's 5-3 loss to Villarreal on Saturday night. The club legend believes that a change in leadership is needed to turn the fortunes of the Catalan giants around.

Saturday's defeat was Barcelona's third loss in five matches, with them now 10 points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid. Xavi has come under increasing pressure after a string of poor results, including a 4-1 loss to Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The loss to Villarreal was the final straw. The club legend has announced that he's decided to leave at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with him coming to the decision after speaking to the club's board following another poor result.

“I will leave Barcelona in June. We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave. “I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June."

Related Barcelona concede two goals in extra time in 5-3 loss to Villarreal Barcelona were denied a late penalty and conceded two goals in added time in their 3-5 loss to Villarreal.

Xavi slams Spanish press

Manager takes responsibility for Barcelona's shortcomings

Continuing with his statement, Xavi went on to say that he alone was responsible for the club's failure to kick on this season after lifting the La Liga title in 22/23. He added that he hoped this announcement would take pressure off the players for what remains of his time at the club he represented for so many years.

"This club needs a change of dynamic," he said. "Leaving Barça is the best decision possible for all parties involved. I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now

"Everything will be calmer now, we can compete for the Champions League… at least with this decision you [the press] won’t kill me anymore​​​​​​​. The club will improve with this decision."

He then went on to criticise the Spanish journalists, saying that they put whoever is in charge of Barcelona under immense pressure which makes it harder to succeed. Citing descriptions of him being the "Sir Alex Ferguson of Barca," he said that when things go wrong, the press "kill you."

"You asked me many times that if I'd be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barça," Xavi said. "The truth is that it will never happen here.

"You guys won't allow it — being Barça coach is so difficult​​​​​​​. You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you."

Xavi's poor 2023/24 campaign

Manager admitted he was close to leaving before Saturday's game

After a positive 2022/23 campaign which saw Barcelona re-claim the La Liga crown under Xavi's watch, there was an expectation that this team would kick on and take their game to the next level. That, unfortunately for Xavi, has not happened.

There have been several disappointing results this season, including a 3-2 loss to Royal Antwerp in the final game of the Champions League group stages, while a 4-1 hammering against rivals Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup was equally embarrassing.

Even before their 5-3 loss to Villarreal, Xavi seemed like he had one foot out the door. Speaking ahead of the match, following the Blaugrana's 4-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao which eliminated them from the Copa Del Rey, the Barca legend expressed how he was, "closer to the end of my spell than the start."

Whether his mind was already made up before the 5-3 loss to Villarreal or not is anyone's guess. But Saturday's defeat was the final nail in the coffin. Xavi's side were put to the sword by the Yellow Submarine, conceding five goals in a home La Liga match for the first time since 1963.

Announcing his departure might relieve some pressure, but fans will still expect their side to bounce back after a poor run of form. Barcelona are next in action on Wednesday 31st January against Osasuna, as they hope to revive their fortunes this season.