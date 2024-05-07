Highlights The Carolina Panthers' receivers struggled in 2023, leading to the fewest receiving yards in the NFL by a significant margin.

Xavier Legette, drafted in the first round, had notably low college production, raising concerns about his NFL readiness.

Recent NFL trends show that heavyweight wide receivers like Legette face challenges in achieving top-tier receiving numbers.

In the fiercely competitive world of the NFL, every draft pick is under intense scrutiny, especially those made in the first round. For the Carolina Panthers, the pressure was on after trading a haul to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to secure Bryce Young as their next franchise quarterback.

Unfortunately, Young's debut season fell short of expectations, largely due to a lack of offensive firepower. Despite acquiring Dionate Johnson before this year's draft, the Panthers still needed to bolster their receiving corps.

This brought them to Xavier Legette, a player with questionable college production that few expected to be selected in the first round. The Panthers' decision to trade in to the first round for Legette raises the question: Was he the biggest gamble of the draft, or could he emerge as the next star receiver for Carolina?

Receiving Woes: The Panthers' Struggle in 2023

Panthers' receivers generated the fewest receiving yards last season

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers made significant moves before the 2023 season, aiming to bolster their offense by drafting Bryce Young No. 1 overall, selecting Jonathan Mingo in the second round, and signing veteran receivers Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

These acquisitions raised expectations for a dynamic passing game led by Young. However, the reality fell short of the hype as Young and his receiving corps failed to deliver, ranking at the bottom of the league in production.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Panthers' receiving corps struggled mightily in 2023, generating an astonishing -505 receiving yards over expected, the lowest in the NFL by a whopping 285 yards. Their pass catchers tallied just 3,238 yards, also the fewest in the league by over 100 yards (Giants, 3,351).

Fewest Receiving Yards Over Expected in 2023 (NGS) Team RECYOE Carolina Panthers -505 New York Jets -220 New England Patriots -157 Kansas City Chiefs -127 Arizona Cardinals -90

A significant factor contributing to the Panthers' lack of receiving yards was their struggle in generating yards after the catch. Per Next Gen Stats, the Panthers generated -117 yards after the catch over expected last season, making them the only team in the NFL to finish with negative receiving yards after the catch over expected in 2023.

In response to the shocking underperformance, the Panthers traded for former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and, most notably, drafted Legette in the first round of this year's draft.

Legette's College Production: A Cause for Concern

Legette produced the fewest yards per route among any wide receiver drafted in the first round since 2018

Carolina made a strategic move in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up one spot from pick No. 33 to get into the first round and select Legette 32nd overall. Legette's selection came amid an offensive-heavy first round, where teams prioritized offensive talent.

However, compared to recent first-round wide receivers, Legette's college statistics raise some questions. His production falls short of the usual standards expected from a first-round pick, both in terms of collegiate performance and potential NFL impact.

Legette's college career at South Carolina is characterized by a breakout in his final season. Despite playing five seasons for the team, it wasn't until his last year that he made a significant impact.

Before his breakout season in 2023 where he amassed 1,255 receiving yards, Legette's performance was underwhelming. From 2019 to 2022, he struggled to make a mark, never gaining more than 115 receiving yards in a single season. Additionally, his highest number of receptions in a single season during that period was a mere 11, which he achieved in 2022.

Xavier Legette by Season Season Receptions Receiving Yards 2023 71 1,255 2022 11 89 2021 7 56 2020 7 113 2019 9 80

According to PFF, Legette's college career saw him average just 1.77 yards per route, the lowest among the 32 wide receivers drafted in the first round since 2018. He is the only player in that group to fall below the 2.00 mark. Additionally, his PFF receiving grade also ranks dead last among this same group of players. Legette's metrics raise concerns about his readiness for the NFL.

Heavyweight Wide Receivers: A Look at Recent NFL Performance

Legette became the 12th receiver to weigh 220+ pounds and be drafted in rounds 1 to 3 since 2018

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the most impressive thing about Legette is his size and speed. At the combine, Legette weighed in at an impressive 221 pounds and ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash. While size does seem like an important factor at wide receiver in the NFL, recent trends suggest otherwise.

According to PFF, there have been a total of 57 seasons played by wide receivers weighing 220-plus pounds from the 2018 draft class and beyond. Only nine of those seasons (15.8%) have resulted in 1,000-yard seasons, accrued by just three players: A.J. Brown (4), D.K. Metcalf (3), and Michael Pittman (2). This data highlights the rarity of heavyweights achieving top-tier receiving numbers in the NFL, despite their physical advantages.

Legette joins an exclusive group of receivers weighing 220-plus pounds that have been drafted in rounds one to three over the last seven drafts; only 12 receivers share this distinction, with Legette being the most recent addition.

However, this group's performance hasn't been stellar. Legette's speed score, a weight-adjusted metric, and yards per route run in college are comparable to those of Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and, interestingly enough, Legette's new Carolina teammate, Jonathan Mingo.

The Panthers are banking on Legette to step up and justify his first-round selection. However, his lack of college production and questionable profile raise concerns about whether he was over-drafted.

It remains to be seen whether Legette can overcome these challenges and become a valuable asset for the Panthers, but the odds may not be in his favor. Legette may become a gamble that didn't pay off for the Panthers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.