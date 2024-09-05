Manchester City have now completed a deal to sign West Ham United youngster Xavier Parker from their academy, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Over the years, City have heavily focused on signing young talent from around the world, often developing into stars for the first team or selling them on for significant profits. It's helped the Manchester outfit create a sustainable business model which is clearly working considering their success in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side have brought in more money this summer than any other team in England's top flight, with the majority of the money coming in being young talent offloaded.

Man City Complete Xavier Parker Deal

He signs from West Ham

According to Romano, Man City have now completed a deal to sign West Ham youngster Parker from their academy.

"Manchester City have completed deal to sign Xavier Parker from West Ham for their Academy. Story confirmed as highly rated talent will be new #MCFC player for the future."

The Italian reporter previously suggested back in July that City were the frontrunners to secure his signature and they were confident of beating many English clubs to secure his signature.

"Understand Manchester City are frontrunners to sign young talent Xavier Parker from West Ham for their Academy. Man City are confident to get it done beating many English top clubs to the signing."

Parker, a midfielder, featured twice for West Ham's U18 side last season.

City are continuing to try and acquire the best young talent from around Europe, and they previously made a move to sign another West Ham youngster. Divin Mubama, who left the Hammers following the expiration of his contract earlier this year, will also be joining the Premier League champions.

During the summer transfer window, City made approximately £98m in player sales, including the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle. Their transfer strategy has been to acquire youngsters for their academy before looking to sell them for significant profits later down the line. Harwood-Bellis, for example, came through the City academy setup before moving to Southampton for a fee of £20m.

Man City Tracking Bayern Munich Duo

Kimmich and Musiala are being tracked

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Man City are continuing to track Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich ahead of a move in 2025. There is hope that a double deal can be negotiated and Guardiola's scouting team are set to monitor the German duo throughout the 2024/2025 season.

It's understood that Kimmich is viewed as the more achievable signing of the two as there are doubts over his long-term future in Munich. A deal to bring Musiala to the Etihad Stadium could be more difficult due to Bayern being desperate to keep hold of the young talent.