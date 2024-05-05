Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs may have drafted their next star in Texas WR Xavier Worthy.

There are plenty of concerns about Worthy's weight at 5'11" and just 165 pounds.

Worthy set an NFL combine record by running a 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds.

When Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid pulled the trigger on selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it didn't take long for football fans around the world to start making some historical connections.

Once-in-a-lifetime speed. Game-breaking athleticism. Not big enough to play in the NFL.

Did Reid just draft DeSean Jackson 2.0?

Worthy sure hopes so, and says he's patterned his game after Jackson, a 15-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler, and is unconcerned with concerns about his weight. He checked in at 5'11" and 165 pounds at the NFL combine in February, right before he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history at 4.21 seconds.

It was Reid who drafted Jackson out of California in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft (No. 49 overall).

Worthy told NFL.com:

I feel like (my weight) is not gonna be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, that's the big thing in the league. Don't obviously go and try to hit a 215-pound linebacker. Just understanding your weight, understanding your strength. (Jackson) came in the league at 169 and understood his strengths. So just using your strengths to your strengths.

Xavier Worthy's Strength: Once-in-a-Lifetime Speed

If Worthy doesn't seem concerned with questions about his weight or whether he's big enough to hold up to NFL competition, it's only because his football career to this point has proven one thing for sure — you can't hit what you can't catch.

Xavier Worthy 2023 Stats Category Worthy Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 1,014 Receiving TDs 5 aDoT 10.3 Contested Catch Rate 25% Drop % 6.9%

In three seasons at Texas, Worthy was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and finished his career with 197 receptions for 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. Worthy averaged 14.0 yards per catch for his career and topped things off as a junior in 2023 with 75 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns as the Longhorns won a Big 12 title and made the College Football Playoff for the first time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Xavier Worthy set the NFL combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in 2024. The unofficial fastest 40-yard dash time belongs to Auburn running back Bo Jackson, who reportedly ran the 40 in 4.13 seconds at the 1986 NFL combine — Jackson was 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.

Worthy could not only be a dangerous downfield option for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, he could also be a factor on special teams — Worthy returned 22 punts for 371 yards and one touchdown in 2023.

Jackson was one of the NFL's most dynamic punt returners for his first three seasons and led the NFL with 29 punt returns for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2009.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had a simple but succinct take on Worthy's skills in his pre-draft evaluation.

"Deep speed requires additional defensive attention," Zierlein wrote. "(Worthy) creates space and loosens coverage for teammates. Separation is inevitable when routes ask less of him."

