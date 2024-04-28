Highlights Patrick Mahomes' deep passing declined post-Tyreek Hill trade as the Chiefs' offense lost its downfield spark.

The addition of Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs' offense offers hope for a downfield revival, featuring blistering speed compatible with Mahomes' arm.

Worthy's explosive playmaking makes him a promising successor to Hill, elevating the Chiefs' vertical attack.​

In the early years of his career, Patrick Mahomes electrified the NFL with his fearless downfield throws, forming a lethal connection with speedster Tyreek Hill. Their chemistry was one of a kind, as Mahomes routinely unleashed bombs downfield, and Hill raced under them for spectacular touchdowns. The Mahomes-Hill deep connection was one of the most prolific in NFL history.

However, the landscape shifted when the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason of 2021. Without his primary deep threat, Mahomes' once-explosive deep passing numbers took a nosedive, and the Chiefs' offense seemed to lose some of its spark. Mahomes hesitated to cut it loose downfield, and the team's downfield aggression waned significantly.

But now, a new hope emerges for the Chiefs' offense. With the recent draft selection of Xavier Worthy, hailed as the fastest player in NFL combine history, there's optimism in Kansas City that Mahomes' deep-passing abilities will be reignited. Worthy's blistering speed offers the Chiefs a chance to recapture the explosive downfield playmaking that once defined their entire offense.

Related 2017 Redux: Bills Gift Chiefs Their Next Offensive Star... Again Seven years after gifting Patrick Mahomes to the Chiefs, the Bills may have replicated the same feat in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Shift in Mahomes' Vertical Passing Game

Mahomes has thrown just four deep touchdowns over the last two seasons

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, tossing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to winning his first NFL MVP. His incredible arm talent and connection with Hill and Travis Kelce were on full display, with jaw-dropping throws often resulting in long touchdowns. Together, Mahomes and Hill formed the most feared deep attack in the NFL.

From 2018 to 2021, Mahomes led the league in deep (20+ air yards) completions, passing yards, and touchdowns, according to PFF. Mahomes to Hill was a cheat code that couldn't be stopped.

Patrick Mahomes Deep Passing from 2018-2021 (PFF) Category NFL Rank Completions 1st (133) Passing Yards 1st (4,595) Touchdowns T-1st (48)

However, the landscape shifted when the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins. Since then, Mahomes has thrown just 4 deep touchdowns, according to PFF, ranking tied for 28th in the NFL. This figure is equal to quarterbacks such as Bailey Zappe, Will Levis, and Joshua Dobbs.

Consequently, Mahomes' average air yards on touchdown passes plummeted. Interestingly, Tua Tagovaila, the new beneficiary of Hill's downfield skill set, has seen a significant increase in his deep passing numbers.

Outside of just looking at air yards on touchdown passes, Mahomes' average depth of target has been on the decline, reaching a new low last season. His 6.8 average depth of target was the second-shortest in the NFL last season and the shortest of his career by nearly a full yard.

Yes, the Chiefs have clinched back-to-back Super Bowl victories since trading Hill, but their defense has played a significant role in those championships. However, it's evident that their offense had been missing a downfield, explosive playmaker.

Xavier Worthy's Turbocharged Speed

Worthy possesses athleticism mirroring Tyreek Hill's

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

With Worthy, speed is no secret. He set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine in March, solidifying his reputation as a lightning-fast receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Xavier Worthy reached a top speed of 22.7 mph on a punt return touchdown, which was the fastest recorded speed in college football last season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Worthy earned the highest athleticism score among any wide receivers in the 2024 class. He reached a top speed of 24.41 miles per hour during his record-breaking 40-yard dash, the fastest among all participants at this year's combine.

If there was a player made in a lab to athletically replace Hill, it's Worthy. His blazing speed, demonstrated by his record-breaking 40-yard dash and top speed, mirrors Hill's explosiveness.

Worthy's impressive vertical leap and broad jump indicate his ability to highpoint the ball and make contested catches downfield, traits reminiscent of Hill's playmaking ability. In terms of pure athleticism and playmaking potential, Worthy seems tailor-made to fill the void left by Hill's departure.

Sparking Downfield Explosions

Worthy has earned the most deep targets among any FBS wide receiver since 2021

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In the quest to reignite their downfield passing game, the Chiefs are banking on Worthy's explosive playmaking abilities. According to PFF, since 2021, Worthy has racked up 65 explosive receptions, tied for the fourth-most among FBS wide receivers and trailing only Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Jacob Cowing.

Most Explosive Receptions among FBS WRs since 2021 (PFF) Player Explosive Receptions Rome Odunze 74 Malik Nabers 68 Jacob Cowing 67 Xavier Worthy 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. 65

While the production when going deep wasn't the highest in college football, this can be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play. However, no FBS player has earned more deep targets than Worthy did over the last three seasons. This indicates a clear intention by coaches to get Worthy the ball downfield, but a failure by the passer to effectively connect with him.

Xavier Worthy Deep Production since 2021 (PFF) Category FBS Rank Targets 1st (85) Receptions T-16th (23) Receiving Yards 21st (825) Receiving Touchdowns T-8th (11)

As the Chiefs gear up for their quest for a third straight Super Bowl championship, all eyes are on Worthy and his potential to revitalize the team's downfield attack. With Mahomes' arm talent and Worthy's blazing speed, the stage is set for a resurgence of the explosive plays that once made the Chiefs' offense the most electric in the NFL.