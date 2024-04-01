Highlights Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Scouting Combine record with a stunning 4.21 second 40-yard dash.

Worthy's game-breaking speed and early college success make him a top receiver prospect.

Concerns about Worthy's light frame and tracking skills will need to be answered for him to find success in the NFL.

When the clock flashed 4.22, jaws dropped in Indianapolis as the 2017 40-yard dash record held by John Ross had appeared to be tied by Texas wideout Xavier Worthy. That was until the official time came in, announcing that Worthy had actually run a 4.21 40-yard dash, the fastest ever in NFL Scouting Combine history.

Attributing a 40-yard dash time as to why Worthy has captured the attention of scouts and nothing more would be ignorant. Since his freshman season with the Longhorns, the 20-year-old has been an impact player in the passing game. Now he heads to the NFL in a competitive receiver class, hoping to hear his name called in the first round of selections.

Strengths in Worthy's Game

Game-breaking speed sets Worthy apart from the pack

A strong indication of prospects translating their success over to the NFL level is if they were able to produce early in their college careers, and Worthy has been the Longhorns' leading receiver in each of his three seasons with the program.

Playing a key role in the offense, and helping the team build back their reputation en route to making the College Football Playoff in 2023 speaks volumes to the caliber of player and person that Worthy is.

As far as on-film traits to be seen in Worthy's game, his 4.21 speed is easy to notice. However, more than just a straight-line mover, Worthy is incredibly agile, showing an excellent start-stop ability that allows him to capitalize on separation, and make defenders miss in the open field. With his speed profile, he is able to create separation at all levels of the field, while using that space to create additional yardage on the play once he has the ball in his hands.

Xavier Worthy 2023 Stats Category Worthy Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 1,014 Receiving TDs 5 aDoT 10.3 Contested Catch Rate 25% Drop % 6.9%

While Worthy is light, he has also shown promising physicality that should help him hold up at the next level. Whether it was stiff-arming defensive backs or ramming into safeties over the middle of the field, Worthy has plenty of scrappiness that should help him find success in the NFL.

It's also worth noting that while Worthy was consistently a top contributor for the Longhorns' offense, he routinely made tremendous strides in his play each season. That work ethic and growth will likely carry over to the league, where he should continue to grow and evolve as needed.

Weaknesses in Worthy's Game

At 165 pounds, there will be concerns about Worthy's frame

Weighing in at 165 pounds at the combine (tied for the eighth lowest by a wide receiver since 1999), Worthy's frame and overall durability will be called into question by NFL teams. With his thin build, he may have issues remaining on the field and being able to withstand the physicality of the NFL, and that could concern teams.

Luckily to his favor, receivers such as Tutu Atwell (155 pounds), Tank Dell (165 pounds), and Marquise Brown (166 pounds) have all found success in the league despite having similarly small statures.

With the football in his hands, Worthy is more likely to find ways to evade tackles by manipulation and evasiveness rather than taking on and shaking off contact. So his ability to generate yards after the catch through traffic may be limited compared to other wideouts in the short passing game.

Additionally, Worthy is still developing in regard to tracking the football through the air. While he has improved tremendously over his career, there are still aspects of the deep game that he will need to improve on. Finding ways to adjust to the throw and attack the football at the catchpoint are still aspects that will need to be ironed out in order for the Longhorns' star to take the next step as a producer.

Final Thoughts

Worthy could be a home-run threat and a quality contributor

While Worthy was able to capture national headlines by breaking the NFL combine record, his on-field play will be what gets teams to fall in love with his game, and through three seasons at Texas, he's shown plenty of ability.

Coming from Fresno, California, the wideout has said that DeSean Jackson is one of his favorite players, and that is likely his best comparison in the NFL. While the three-time Pro Bowler may be a lofty name to place on him, Worthy has the traits to match his success and, with the right landing spot, maybe outperform it.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Xavier Worthy reached a top speed of 22.7 mph on a punt return touchdown, which was the fastest recorded speed in college football last season.

In a class with countless high-caliber receivers, Worthy is likely competing with receivers Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Troy Franklin (Oregon), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), and teammate Adonai Mitchell (Texas) to be the fourth wideout off of the board.

While Worthy may not be exactly fourth off the board, he should still be picked sometime in the first round, with landing spots such as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, or New England Patriots offering the best fits.

Speed is a trait that can't be taught, and Worthy has more of it than any NFL team could ever ask for. Paired with the right quarterback, he could be one of the NFL's most exciting new deep threats.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.