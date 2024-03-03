Highlights Texas WR Xavier Worthy set a record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine on Saturday, which is faster than Usain Bolt's 4.22 personal best.

Worthy's past accolades include Big 12 honors, but his size and drops may impact his draft stock.

The fastest combine runners, such as Marquise Goodwin and John Ross, don't always become NFL stars.

The 2024 NFL Combine just witnessed a passing of the human torch, as Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40-yard dash on his second run on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to break the NFL Combine record.

The wideout, who was ranked among the top 25 prospects hitting the NFL Draft this year on GIVEMESPORT's top 100 prospects big board, will be speeding even further up draft boards after becoming the fastest man in combine history.

John Ross, the former ninth-overall draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, held the previous record of 4.22. Wide receivers now hold half of the 12 fastest times, with two coming from the University of Texas (Marquise Goodwin).

Xavier Worthy is the new fastest NFLer alive

Wideout was a 2-time First-Team All-Big 12 player at Texas

Coming into the combine, people knew Worthy could fly. FanDuel gave him the second-best odds of breaking the record, at +650. That trailed only a fellow Texas Longhorn, defensive back Tyler Owens, whose hamstring injury prevented him from recording a time. Worthy also made money for gamblers who took the under on the 4.275 number for fastest 40 time at the 2024 combine.

At Texas, Worthy earned the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award, 2022 Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition, and 2023 First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a three-year starter. In his final year, he tallied 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

His slender 6'1", 172-pound frame, lack of physical play, and occasional drops have tempered his draft stock. However, NFL offenses have evolved to the point where smaller and more slender wide receivers like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, and Tutu Atwell can flourish. Smart offensive coordinators use motion to limit the amount of press coverage teams can play on these burners.

That opens the door for someone like Worthy to make an impact. The Miami Dolphins have shown speed can indeed kill, so it won't be a surprise if he goes even higher than previously projected.

Fastest 40-yard dashes in NFL history

A checkered record for the fastest speedsters in Indianapolis

Often, such blinding speed comes thanks to smaller frames that can’t handle the rigors of the NFL. Of the 12 players who put up the fastest times in combine history (between 4.21 and 4.27), three-time Pro Bowler and 2009 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Chris Johnson easily ranks as the most successful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Speed at the combine doesn't automatically translate to NFL success: only two of the top 12 times were recorded by players that went on to earn a Pro Bowl nod as a pro. A quick 40 time doesn't guarantee you'll be drafted early either: only three of the top 12 were taken on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

More than a few failed to translate that renowned speed into high-profile careers. John Ross, WR Rondel Menendez, and RB Dri Archer are just a few examples of combine speed not resulting in success on the NFL gridiron. Time will tell on guys like Bengals second-round CB D.J. Turner and Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-rounder CB Kalon Barnes, but the future looks bright for Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen.

Fastest 40-yard Dashes in NFL Combine History Player School Year NFL Draft (Round) Time Xavier Worthy, WR Texas 2024 ? 4.21 John Ross, WR Washington 2017 CIN (1st) 4.22 Kalon Barnes, CB Baylor 2022 CAR (7th) 4.23 Rondel Menendez, WR Eastern Kentucky 1999 ATL (7th) 4.24 Chris Johnson, RB East Carolina 2008 TEN (1st) 4.24 Jerome Mathis, WR Hampton 2005 HOU (4th) 4.26 Dri Archer, RB Kent State 2014 PIT (3rd) 4.26 Tariq Woolen, CB UTSA 2022 SEA (5th) 4.26 D.J. Turner, CB Michigan 2023 CIN (2nd) 4.26 Henry Ruggs III, WR Alabama 2020 LV (1st) 4.27 Stanfourd Routt, CB Houston 2005 OAK (2nd) 4.27 Marquise Goodwin, WR Texas 2013 BUF (3rd) 4.27

In fairness, All-World Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey was .1 seconds from being a part of this elite class of speed, and Henry Ruggs III looked like a star before his awful vehicular manslaughter charge ended his career prematurely.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.