Elite speed has become the craze in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins, who are at the forefront of the trend, were the fastest team in the NFL last season, leaving defenses in the dust and struggling to keep up.

Players attending the NFL Combine have been getting lighter and faster each year, showcasing phenomenal athletic performances, especially in the 40-yard dash.

Then came Xavier Worthy, who walked into Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2 weighing a mere 165 pounds and blazed a 4.21 40-yard dash, breaking the NFL combine record previously set by John Ross in 2017. While it's exciting to see wide receivers run really fast, many of those who have done so in the past were often pigeonholed into one-dimensional deep threat roles and had little impact in the NFL.

But Worthy is different, and he's ready to break the mold and make a significant impact with his multi-dimensional skill set in the NFL.

Better Than the Rest

Worthy dominated the intermediate area of the field at Texas

Controlling elite speed presents a significant challenge for wide receivers. Moving at such high velocities, players often struggle to maintain control and execute crisp routes. Decelerating and changing direction effectively becomes problematic, limiting their route diversity and increasing their predictability.

According to PFF, out of 96 seasons logged since 2003 by receivers with sub-4.30 40-yard dash times, only nine resulted in 1,000-yard seasons, accounting for a mere 9.4%. Remarkably, Tyreek Hill contributed six of those seasons (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), with Randy Moss accounting for the other two (2007 and 2008). This illustrates the rarity of achieving 1,000 yards for players with exceptional speed.

Since the PFF College era only extends back to 2014, we'll examine the college production of the seven wide receivers who recorded the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine since then: Worthy, John Ross, Tyquan Thornton, Velus Jones, Parris Campbell, Andy Isabella, and Curtis Samuel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Xavier Worthy reached a top speed of 22.7 mph on a punt return touchdown, which was the fastest recorded speed in college football last season.

The intermediate air yards bucket (10-19 yards) is the most revealing and translates best to the next level. In this range, players aren't just getting schemed touches around the line of scrimmage but also aren't solely running deep in a straight line.

It allows them to showcase their route-running ability downfield without relying strictly on their straight-line speed to get open. Unsurprisingly, Worthy leads all other six receivers mentioned by a wide margin in various statistical categories, according to PFF.

Intermediate Receiving Production (PFF) Category Xavier Worthy Next Closest Player Receptions 43 Andy Isabella (42) Receiving Yards 783 Andy Isabella (674) Receiving TDs 8 Henry Ruggs (6) Receiving First Downs 41 Andy Isabella (40) Explosive Receptions 31 Andy Isabella (20)

Dominating the intermediate area of the field not only helps a receiver set up both the deep game and short passing yards, but also showcases their versatility in route running. With his prowess in this crucial range, Worthy's ability to control the intermediate will undoubtedly translate well to Sundays, allowing him to make his way to 1,000 yard seasons.

Not Just a Deep Threat

Worthy is one of the best receivers in the 2024 draft class with the ball in his hands

Weighing just 165 pounds and holding the title of the fastest man in NFL Combine history, Worthy is often perceived as a small burner who goes down on first contact and becomes a non-factor after the catch. However, this perception couldn't be farther from the truth.

Yards after the catch can be inflated and misleading when including targets deep downfield, as there's potential for busted coverages and receivers to rack up uncontested yards with the ball in their hands. A more accurate assessment comes from focusing on targets under 10 air yards, where receivers face tighter coverage and more defenders around them.

Even when filtered by this criteria, Worthy still stands out, generating the second-most yards after the catch per reception among the 23 wide receivers that NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has ranked inside his most recent top-150 prospects ahead of Thursday's draft.

YAC Per Reception on Targets Under 10 Air Yards (PFF) Player YAC/Rec Malachi Corley 9.2 Xavier Worthy 8.4 Ladd McConkey 8.0 Jamari Thrash 7.1 Malik Nabers 6.8

Adonai Mitchell, Worthy's teammate at Texas last season, stands at 6'2" and weighs 205 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he impressed with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. Many view Mitchell as a more stereotypical prototype NFL wide receiver compared to Worthy. DraftKings shares this sentiment, with Mitchell currently favored (-130) to be selected before Worthy in this week's draft.

However, despite Mitchell's size advantage, Worthy outshined him in nearly every single statistical category during their time playing together at Texas. According to PFF, not once in his college career did Mitchell generate more yards after the catch per reception than Worthy did in a single season.

Potential Landing Spots

The Dolphins are the betting favorites to select Worthy

Any team would be fortunate to inject their roster with Worthy's game-breaking speed and yards after the catch ability. His rare combination of blazing speed and dynamic playmaking makes him a threat to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. With the potential to stretch the field vertically and turn short receptions into big gains, Worthy is the type of player who can change the momentum of a game in an instant.

However, only one team will have the opportunity to turn in the card and make him their next playmaker, and the impact he could have on that team's offense could be significant.

According to DraftKings, the Dolphins are the betting favorites the land Worthy's talents, with theKansas City hiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams close behind.

Odds to Draft Xavier Worthy (DraftKings) Team Odds Miami Dolphins +500 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Buffalo Bills +700 Los Angeles Rams +800 Carolina Panthers +1000 Indianapolis Colts +1000

According to Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins boasted six of the ten fastest ball carrier speeds in the NFL last season, with Hill accounting for three, Devon Achane for two, and Raheem Mostert for one. Adding Worthy's record-breaking speed to that group would electrify their offense even more.

On the other hand, the Chiefs generated the second-most yards after the catch per reception last season, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers, per PFF. Worthy's multidimensional skill set would be a perfect match with Patrick Mahomes, providing another weapon to exploit defenses and keep the Chiefs' high-powered offense firing on all cylinders.

As the NFL continues to evolve, the demand for speed and versatility among wide receivers has never been higher. With his ability to transcend the traditional deep threat role and make an impact in various aspects of the game, Worthy is poised to become a game-changer at the next level. No matter where he ends up, the stage is set for Worthy's speed.

