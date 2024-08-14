Highlights The Chicago Fire and Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed to a mutual contract termination

The Chicago Fire and Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed to a mutual contract termination, the club announced Wednesday.

This ends Shariqi’s time in Chicago after two and a half seasons. His contract was due to end this winter but Shaqiri is now a free agent and can sign elsewhere for free this summer.

“After discussions with Xherdan, we have mutually agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of all parties,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a club statement. “We thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him success in the next chapter of his career."

Shaqiri, 32, joined the Fire ahead of the 2022 season for a fee around $7.5 million from Lyon. His time in MLS has not gone to plan, with the Fire missing the playoffs in each of his two full seasons and he departs a club this season below the playoff line that has looked best with him out of the team.

“I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career,” Shaqiri said. “I want to thank the club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward.”

Shaqiri had 16 goals and 13 assists in 75 career appearances for the Fire. This season he had more goals with Switzerland (3) than Chicago (2), despite playing about 500 fewer minutes for his country.

This season Shaqiri was the fourth-highest paid player in MLS behind Lionel Messi, Lorenzo Insigne and Sergio Busquets.

What’s next for the Fire?

The move opens a designated player spot for the Fire. Technically, they can sign two DPs if they want, but that won’t happen before the deadline closes on Wednesday night, merely 12 hours after the club announced Shaqiri’s departure.

Chicago will preserve this flexibility for the winter as the club brings in a new chief soccer officer as well, with Heitz departing the club this winter to return to Switzerland for personal reasons.

Club-record signing Hugo Cuypes is a DP and currently so is midfielder Gaston Gimenez, but he can be bought down off the designation if they wanted to. For now, they’ll opt for the roster building route of two DPs, up to four U-22 initiatives and receive extra allocation money. They can change in the winter if they want, when they’ll have a clean slate.

The Fire began rebuilding ahead of 2024 with Cuypers headlining the offseason. He joined from Gent for a fee around $12 million plus add-ons. They also signed marquee MLS free agent Kellyn Acosta among several other key moves. They are set to continue that work this winter with more freedom.

It will be a winter of change for the Fire from the top down, with flexibility abound. The club has largely struggled mightily in the last dozen years, but it hasn’t been for lack of money. Even with Shaqiri, which was an abject failure, the club swung big with a significant transfer fee and one of the biggest contracts in the league to sign an in-prime, current international.

The ambition and budget won’t dry up this winter.